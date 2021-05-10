TUPELO - A Guntown woman found inside someone else's house last week is now facing at least eight felony charges.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said in a video release posted on social media that deputies responded to a Guntown area house May 5 after the residents returned and found a strange car in the drive and an unknown woman on the balcony. The responding officers found Kimberly Dawn Whitehorn, 30, of 134 County Road 331, Guntown, and her 4-year-old child inside.
"We still do not know the reason why this home was picked," Johnson said. "She was intoxicated or had some type of narcotic in her system."
Deputies noticed the child had numerous injuries, including bruising and lacerations to the head and face. The child also had visible strangulation marks around the neck.
The child was immediately separated from the mother and turned over to Child Protective Service.
Whitehorn was charged with breaking and entering, burglary of a dwelling, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a Schedule II drug, four counts of felony child abuse and misdemeanor trespassing. During her initial court appearance, Justice Court Judge Chuck Hopkins set bond at $1 million on the felony charges.
Johnson said the investigation is ongoing and Whitehorn could face additional charges.