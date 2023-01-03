CORINTH – An Alcorn County woman now faces a multitude of charges, both felony and misdemeanor, following an early-morning traffic stop.
Corinth police officers were patrolling Proper Street when they spotted a vehicle driving with an inoperable headlight and tag light at 2:13 a.m. on Dec. 29. They initiated a traffic stop as the vehicle turned onto Lee Street.
The female driver said she did not have her license with her and gave a name, which was later determined to belong to a relative. Police say they noticed drug paraphernalia in plain view on the center console and claim to have seen her drop items under the driver’s seat.
Symetra Onesha Grizzard, 26, was initially arrested for an existing false identity warrant. It was later determined that she had multiple arrest warrants under her real name as well.
According to police, when officers searched the car, they found straw for snorting drugs and portable digital scales with drug residue. Officers also say they discovered a clear plastic baggy containing 5.8 grams of a white substance that field tested positive for cocaine.
Grizzard was carried to the Alcorn County Jail where her true identity was uncovered and she was booked in for numerous traffic violations, two active warrants, possession of drug paraphernalia, and providing false information to law enforcement. Grizzard was later charged for felony possession of a controlled substance.
