TUPELO • A Lee County convenience store employee who allegedly stole a lottery ticket and tried to cash it in for $500,000 has been charged with felony embezzlement.
The management of the Texaco store at 1360 Barnes Crossing Road notified Tupelo police Sept. 21 that they suspected a female employee, Jessica Lynn Parker, 40, was not only embezzling funds but also using her position in the business to identify winning lottery tickets, fraudulently acquire them and then cash them in.
This criminal scheme culminated with the woman fraudulently acquiring and cashing a $500,000 ticket around Sept. 15.
On Oct. 19, Tupelo police executed a search warrant on Parker’s residence in the 2400 block of Barnes Crossing Road. An arrest warrant was served on Parker at the same time.
During her initial appearance Friday in Tupelo Municipal Court, Judge Willie Allen set her bond at $50,000 for the charge of felony embezzlement.
Tupelo police spokesman Major Chuck McDougald said the investigation is ongoing. TPD is working with the various state agencies in relation to the lottery ticket fraud, including the Office of the Mississippi Attorney General.
As part of the investigation, two vehicles – a 2021 Toyota Tundra and a 2022 Kia Telluride – have been seized as evidence. In addition, funds have been frozen in accounts under Parker’s control.
Law enforcement officials say additional charges are possible as the evidence is reviewed.
