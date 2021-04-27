KOSSUTH - An Alcorn County woman was killed in a head-on collision Tuesday morning.
Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell said the 34-year-old woman, whose name has not been released pending notification of the next of kin, was driving north on County Road 604 around 7:45 a.m. April 27. She died when he car collided head-on with a Ford F-150 pickup driven by Braden Houston, 17, of Dumas.
Caldwell said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene from her injuries. Houston was treated by medics and released.
The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.
The Alcorn County Sheriff's Office and the Kossuth Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and were assisted by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.