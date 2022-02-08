OXFORD • An Illinois woman was sentenced to seven years in federal prison Monday for her role in a May 2020 shootout in Oxford that resulted in a deputy U.S. Marshal being shot.
Authorities were attempting to arrest Xaveriana Cook's boyfriend on an outstanding murder warrant out of Arkansas when gunfire erupted on South Lamar Boulevard shortly before lunch on Friday, May 15, 2020.
According to court documents, Cook, then 23, and Hunter Carlstrom, 33, were in a romantic relationship at the time and Carlstrom told her he was going to rob and kill a man. After the murder, he confessed his crime to Cook.
The couple was in Cook's car in Oxford when members of the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force conducted a traffic stop to serve the outstanding murder warrant. During the gunplay that ensued, a marshal was hit and required emergency surgery for severe internal injuries. Carlstrom was struck by return fire from law enforcement and died on scene. Cook, who had been driving the vehicle, was taken into custody by law enforcement.
Cook admitted Carlstrom had told her on multiple occasions that he would not go back to prison and that he would have a shoot-out with the cops if he and Cook were ever stopped by law enforcement.
She pleaded guilty in August 2021 to accessory after the fact to robbery and murder, and aiding and abetting the possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. As a result of this week's hearing in U.S. District Court in Oxford, she was sentenced to 84 months in prison.
"Individuals who assist and facilitate the criminal conduct of others are accountable for harm that results," stated Joyner.
“In this case, the defendant chose to help a self-confessed murderer flee the state where he had brutally murdered and robbed another individual," said U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner. "Even though this defendant knew her boyfriend was armed and intent on engaging in a shoot-out with any law enforcement who attempted to arrest him, she continued to assist him. This defendant should not have been surprised that Carlstrom made good on his threats.”
According to court documents, Carlstrom went to the residence of James "Caveman" Sartorelli, 61, with the intent to steal money, drugs and guns. Following the murder in the Arkansas town of less than 100 residents located about 100 miles northwest of Memphis, Tennessee, the couple went on the run. They stayed with acquaintances in Mississippi for a week before the shootout.