CORINTH – Two women are facing multiple felony drug charges after Corinth police made separate traffic stops this week.
Just after midnight Wednesday morning, a patrolman spotted a car on Highway 72 with a broken tag light and initiated a traffic stop near the Southern Motel. A radio check revealed the male passenger had an active felony arrest warrant. John Wilson was placed under arrest and put in the back seat of a patrol car.
The officer noticed that the female driver, Amanda Nicole Eliff-Towery, 40, was fidgeting as if she was trying to hide something. She consented to a search of the vehicle that uncovered a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue on it, a cigarette pack wrapper containing methamphetamine and a baggie containing cocaine. When asked if there were any more drugs in the car, she removed a pill bottle containing marijuana from her shirt and handed it to the officer.
She was charged with possession of methamphetamine and cocaine, both felonies. She was also charged possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, both misdemeanors
About 12 hours earlier, police spotted a car believed to be involved in an unauthorized use case. A traffic stop was initiated on Mitchell Street around 12:30 p.m. Jan. 17. The passenger, who police recognized as Sentaria Ozhuna Taylor, 21, exited the vehicle and was standing beside it as officers approached.
Police smelled a strong odor of marijuana. Taylor said she didn’t have any marijuana but she and the driver had just smoked a blunt. When police asked to search her backpack, she changed her story and said there was marijuana in the backpack.
A search of the backpack revealed three separate bags of marijuana totaling 60 grams (more than 3 ounces), a felony amount of Oxycodone pills, a misdemeanor amount of prescription clonazepam pills and a set of digital scales.
Taylor arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana and Oxycodone and two misdemeanor charges.
