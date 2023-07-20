BOONEVILLE – By mid-September, the new Booneville Police Department should be ready not only for officers but to be shown off to residents.
“Everything is moving along nicely. They should start tiling the floors in August,” Booneville Mayor Chris Lindley said. “We hope to hold a dedication by mid-September.”
In the fall of 2020, the city purchased the old Fred’s building on North Second Street (Highway 145) with plans to convert it into a new municipal justice complex. The 25,000-square-foot building will eventually house the police department, the city court clerk and eventually a new municipal courtroom.
“It’s going to be awesome. Everything is top of the line,” Lindley said. “In addition to having more room and office space for everyone, there will be an exercise room and ADA-compliant showers.”
The new police department will also feature modern state of the art features. The office doors will unlock with fobs. When an officer drives up to the facility, the in-car camera footage will automatically download into the computer system. The body cameras will do the same thing when they are docked in their charger.
The building will have security cameras all around the outside. One will be pointed at a “safe zone.”
“There will be a couple of parking spaces designated a safe zone,” Lindley said. “If someone buys something online and they don’t know the other person, they can make the exchange there and feel safe. A camera will be on it 24/7. It would also be a good place for custody exchanges.”
Residents have already been noticing the work to the front of the building, stopping the mayor to say it is a vast improvement.
The pandemic, funding issues and four newly elected aldermen learning the ropes kept the project on the back burner for a couple of years. Last fall, the board approved a contractor and work started earlier this year.
Because of the size of the project, it was broken into three phases. Phase 1 – around 9,500-square feet – includes the police department, the building’s communal lobby, all the exterior work and a new entrance. It also includes running water and sewer lines throughout the building for all three phases, as well as new electrical wiring and a new HVAC system.
“Phase 1 will cost the most because of all the work to prepare the building for the other phases,” Lindley said. “When we get done, we should have just a tad over $3 million in it.”
The second phase will build the City Court Clerk offices and the BPD detectives division on the south side of the building. It is the smallest of the phases, in both size and cost. The 4,500-square-feet of mostly offices will cost around $600,000.
The final $1.5 million phase will build a new municipal courtroom in the center of the building, as well as judges chamber and holding cells in the back. The courtroom will also serve as the board room for the aldermen.
The city is currently in the process of preparing the budget for the next fiscal year. After taking a serious look at the city’s finances, Lindley hope to be able to start on the second phase next year.
The project has progressed smoothly for the most part. One section of the floating slab had to be replaced because the soil underneath had settled several inches. They will have to replace the main water line with a bigger one to service the showers. The new air conditioners are on back order. As a workaround, the old existing air conditioners are being used to cool the building and make it easier on the work crews.
“But we’re not using the new duct work,” Lindley said. “The contractor didn’t want to start blowing 20 years of dust, mold and contaminants in our brand new ducts.”
The new, larger police department is greatly needed. The department – including detectives and dispatch – is currently crammed into roughly 1,000 square feet in the basement of city hall.
