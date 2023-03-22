TUPELO – An east Tupelo youth pastor accused of having sex with a 16-year-old church member now faces two additional charges of sexual battery.
Police arrested Alexander Blackwelder, 27, of Tupelo, Feb. 22 on two counts of sexual battery and enticement of a child to produce visual depictions of adult sexual conduct.
During Blackwelder’s preliminary hearing March 2, Tupelo police detective Hal Veal said the victim admitted to not only having sex with Blackwelder twice in Tupelo, but two other occasions outside the city limits. That information was passed along to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson announced March 21 that, after verifying the allegations, his office charged Blackwelder with two additional counts of sexual battery.
Blackwelder was originally held without bond. Noting that the defendant had no prior criminal history, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir later set bond at $350,000. The two new charges added another $20,000 to the bond amount.
Authorities have said that Blackwelder and the female victim exchanged sexual pictures and videos. After he was interviewed the first time by police, Blackwelder directed the victim to delete files from her phone.
