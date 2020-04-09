The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 2432 Guntown man said the brother of a female staying at his house showed up after midnight and loaded up the frame and wheels of his Chinese two-stroke four wheeler and left. The four-wheeler is supposed to be at a shop in Baldwyn.
A County Road 1389 Auburn woman said her 32-year-old son, who has been on drugs, started a verbal argument around 10 a.m., "got very irate over something" and started throwing things. He was told to leave and not come back.
A County Road 1203 Nettleton woman said her neighbor's horse is loose and on her property. She said it happens frequently and she wants the horse gone. When contacted by phone, the owner said she recently gave the horse to another neighbor, but she would come out and get the horse.
A County Road 122 Nettleton woman recently purchased a vehicle and had the payment contract switched to her name. She said the car was repossessed due to failure to pay, but she has not missed a payment. She called the finance company and they would not give her any information on how to resolve the issue.
A North Creek Drive Saltillo man said he ordered groceries from Kroger online and they were supposed to be delivered April 5 at 4 p.m. Three days later, the groceries had still not been delivered. He contacted Kroger, who said they contracted the delivery service to Instacart. Kroger did not know why the groceries had not been delivered. The man said he contacted his credit card company to cancel the transaction.
A County Road 404 Shannon woman said her 43-year-old son came to their house causing a disturbance because he thought she tore up his four-wheeler. She tried to help him jump off the four-wheeler but he started to "holler and curse her out." He was told to leave several times, but he pulled out a gun and said he didn't have to leave. He later left in the father's 1998 Toyota pickup and they don't think he will return it.
Tupelo Police Department
An officer responding to an abandoned car on the off ramp from McCullough Boulevard and Highway 45 north found a wrecked 2005 Kia Rio around 2 p.m. He ran the information and called the owner. The man said he sold the car about three years ago and was unaware of who owned it now. The officer called for a tow truck to remove the car.
A Lumpkin Street man said someone entered his car that was parked outside an apartment complex sometime over the last two weeks. The culprit pried open the driver's door of the 2008 Chrysler 300 and stole 10 pairs of Michael Jordan shoes, three pairs of Airmax shoes and nine Polo shirts. Nothing else appeared to be missing from the car.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.