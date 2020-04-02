The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Bonnie Farm Circle man reported that someone has been stealing mail from his mailbox. He said it happens day and night but most of the instances have been at night.
A Drive 329 Okolona (Shannon) woman and her boyfriend got in an argument and she told him to be out of the house by the time she got home from work. When she returned, he was gone but he took an iPhone 11 and $500 cash as well.
A County Road 1429 Mooreville man said there are 5-6 dogs that roam the neighborhood. They have started coming onto his property, chasing his children.
A Saltillo man was mowing a Winfield Drive Tupelo yard when dogs from a neighboring property came over bothering him. They were barking but didn't seem too aggressive.
A County Road 183 Tupelo man said overnight, someone broke into his shop and stole around $2,000 worth of tools. There was no sign of forced entry and he thinks he left the door unlocked. A neighbor's security camera saw a set of headlights leaving the shop around 2 a.m. The stolen items included drills, saws, pneumatic impact wrenches, a grease gun and assorted hand tools.
A Mooreville man said a white male on a motorcycle passed him at a high rate of speed on Highway 178, just west of the four-way stop in Mooreville.
A County Road 683 Guntown woman said she saw an unknown white male on her property putting items under a tarp. When deputies arrived, the suspect returned. He agreed to move the items off of the woman's property.
A County Road 885 Saltillo woman said for the last few days, someone in a white Chevy pickup has been speeding up and down the road in front of her house. The truck has loud exhaust pipes and a big antenna.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton man said several unknown people were dancing in the road at 8 p.m. He believes they were high on drugs, because there is a lot of drug activity in the area.
A County Road 506 Shannon man said he heard 20-23 gunshots in the distance after 8 p.m. He saw a black male get out of a car with bright headlights and fire about 20 rounds in the road. He later heard more shots in the distance.
A County Road 1349 Tupelo man was checking his security camera and saw a white Toyota Camry pull up around 10:30 a.m. and stay for a few minutes. When he checked, two marine batteries were missing.
A County Road 1752 Saltillo woman said her landlord kicked her out of her house without an eviction notice and is holding her property and her dog.
Tupelo Police Department
A North Madison Street resident noticed the rear hatch of a neighbor's car was open and contacted the man, who was out of town. He contacted his mother, who filed a report with police. Security video showed three juveniles opening the driver's door and rear hatch of the 2017 Maserati and rummaging through the car. There was $100 and a phone charger missing.
A Savery Drive woman said she noticed about a week ago that her black handgun was missing from the console of her Subaru Outback. She said she is diligent about locking her car and doesn't know when the Smith & Wesson Bodyguard .380 was taken.
A beverage delivery driver said a male suspect was seen going through the delivery truck. Three checks were missing. The driver followed the suspect from North Gloster to Highland Circle where police stopped him. The suspect did not have the stolen property on him and was released.
A North Spring Street man said someone broke into his car and stole his wallet, $160 in cash, credit cards and a .223-caliber AR-15 rifle. He said the car was locked and no one has a key except him.
A man said he went kayaking at Elvis Presley Lake. He put the dark blue Field & Stream kayak in the back and headed home. He stopped at the Barnes Crossing Shell station, parked on the west side and went in to get some refreshments. When he got to his North Gloster Street apartment, the boat was no longer in the bed of the truck.
A South Thomas Street man said he ordered $550 in groceries from Kroger online. The food was supposed to be delivered at 4 p.m. but the driver never came. He called Kroger, who said they outsourced the delivery with Insta Cart and Kroger was not responsible once the groceries left the store.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.