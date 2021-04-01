Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Antonio Anderson, 49, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug,
Robert Hawkins Jr., 41, of Vardaman, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana, possession of ecstasy.
Isaac Henderson, 27, no address given, was arrested by the Mississippi Patrol, possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated - drugs, no license, no insurance, no seat belt, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.
Stacy McCaine, 46, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, aggravated assault.
Martavious McKinght, 22, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of a controlled substance, false ID, possession of a controlled substance.
Darian Salters, 31, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of ecstasy.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
The manager of the Highway 145 Saltillo Dollar General said a car was left in the parking lot overnight and it was blocking access to a storage container.
A Shannon man said he purchased 2009 Lexus from a Guntown used car dealer. The car was stolen from a Tupelo motel parking lot. The dealer used the GPS on the car to track it to a County Road 823 Saltillo location. Deputies escorted Tupelo police to the address where the car was recovered without incident.
A Pontotoc man said his brother was stopped by the law in October 2020 and used his name and date of birth, He is now receiving notices of traffic violations from Lee County Justice Court. He called and spoke with a judge, who told him to file a police report to start the process of clearing his name.
A County Road 1325 Saltillo man said sometime this morning, a male relative "slipped into his house through a window." He said he signed a warrant against the suspect the day before in justice court.
A Gardenview Drive Saltillo woman said her daughter opened up a credit card account in her name and charged $1,995.60. She said the daughter got her information from the glove box of her car and called the company and ordered a second card. She said the daughter's girlfriend stole another credit card from the glove box and used it at academy Sports.
Two MTD employee walked outside on their break and noticed damage to their cars - the left rear bumper and taillight of one and the right rear bumper and quarter panel of the other. A coworker found a truck in another part of the parking lot with damage and paint similar in color to her car.
A County Road 1233 Plantersville woman said a bird dog with an open wound to its right shoulder showed up at her house. The deputy called the number on the dog's collar and left a message.
A County Road 301 Shannon man said while he was in the county jail, someone broke into his shop and stole several tools and a 10-foot trailer. He added that his 1997 Honda Accord was also stolen.
A Drive 429 Shannon woman said she was exiting her driveway around 6:45 a.m. Because it was dark and raining, she sideswiped a T-post, damaging the passenger side of the 2020 Jeep Cherokee. She said the post "is partially in the middle of the private drive."
A County Road 1451 Saltillo man said a female acquaintance pulled up at his residence. They had a verbal altercation and he told her to leave. He then went inside and locked the door. The suspect kicked out his bedroom air conditioner, entered the apartment, and chased him back outside where they had another argument before she left.
A Drive 1216 Saltillo man said an unknown white male was walking around his house around 10:30 p.m. The suspect didn't say anything to the man, but was just walking around in circles talking to himself. The suspect walked away from the area before deputies arrived.
A Haley Drive Mooreville couple said they had both been drinking and got into a verbal altercation after 1 a.m. It never got physical but the wife wanted the husband "out of her house." When deputies arrived, she said everything was OK and she was sorry she called.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A West Main Street woman said a female suspect keyed her car, scratching the passenger door and back fender of her 2015 Chevy Tahoe.
An officer stopped a car without a tag light on McCullough Boulevard at 2 a.m. The female driver did not have a license or proof of insurance. She was lethargic with slurred speech. She said she had one shot of liquor two hours before. After failing the field sobriety test she was charged with driving under the influence. Officers found a half-empty brandy bottle and an empty brandy bottle under the driver's seat.
A Taylor Street woman said her city-issued garbage can was missing or stolen.
A Barley Court property manager said a woman and her son came to the office after they were written up for a littering issue. Both suspects were yelling, using profanity and threatening to start a physical altercation. The maintenance man heard the hubbub and told the suspects to leave. Instead, they attacked him. The son hit the man in the face with a closed fist.
A woman said she picked up a lunch order at McAllister's and left her wallet. When she returned, she discovered that more than $500 cash was missing from the wallet.
A woman said while she was at the hospital's Out Patient Services, someone stole her Apple iPods from her backpack when she walked away for a moment. She said she pair $170 for the items.
The manager of the Cliff Gookin Jiffy Lube said they completed a $45.57 oil change for a customer. When they tried to show the man the oil level, the dipstick came out in two piece. The man became angry, accusing the business of breaking the dipstick. He initially slammed $60 down on the counter, they took the money back and drove away.
A Lake Street woman returned home around 4 p.m. and found an uninvited and unwelcomed male acquaintance. When he refused to leave, she called 911. Police have responded multiple times for similar situations, so the suspect was arrested and carried to jail.
A North Hill Drive man said he got a letter from the state saying someone had used his information to get unemployment benefits.
A guest at the Candlewood Suites said he was down at the gym and left his Samsung Note 20 phone worth $1,500. After calling the phone provider and having the phone locked, he tracked the phone and it showed that it was still at the hotel but he could not hear it ringing. He called back around 5 hours later to say the phone had been returned.
A woman said she went to a Colonial Estates Road address at 3 a.m. to pick up a female friend. At the house, the women got into an argument and the friend punched her twice with a closed fist. The friend left, came back with something in her hand and began assaulting the woman in the head then took her wallet. She said $500 in cash, her license and Social Security card were missing from her wallet.
A South Green Street woman said her ex-boyfriend of 4 months broke the front window of her apartment as well as the front window of her car.
A Deer Park woman said she was running errands in Verona and had a male acquaintance in the car with her. She felt uncomfortable with him in the car. When he got out at the Timber Ridge Apartments to visit a friend, she drove away. His phone was still in her car, so he tracked her to the McDonald's on Eason Boulevard. He opened her car door and struck her in the face. Police said she had a slight swelling to her right eye and medics said she was "fuzzy and not making a lot of sense."
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.