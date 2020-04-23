The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1766 Auburn man said he heard a disturbance between a man and a woman coming from the house next door. He heard yelling and things being broken during the 10-minute altercation. While on the phone with 911, he heard tires squealing and a car drive off. He was concerned about the health and safety of the neighbor.
A General Robertson Trail Lake Piomingo man said he saw a vehicle drive past his house around 1:30 p.m. and then turn around. A 28-year-old white male got out of the car, ran at the man and hit him on the top of the head with a closed fist. The suspect then backed up and yelled at the man.
A County Road 821 Saltillo woman said two white males and a white female ride up and down the road on ATVs and play loud music each night, from around 9 p.m. until 3 a.m. She thinks they might be selling drugs to cars that stop along County Road 821.
A Guntown woman said as she was clocking into work at a Verona factory, her ex-boyfriend started following her, even though he clocked out two hours earlier. Her supervisor called security but the suspect had already left. She went to the office to file a report on him and he called 32 times. She said they broke up four months ago.
A County Road 810 Richmond woman said her boyfriend was playing loud music around 8:45 p.m. When a neighbor came over to complain about the noise, the two men got into an argument that escalated to pushing and shoving.
Tupelo Police Department
A Belledeer Drive man said overnight, someone entered his unlocked truck and stole two Glock pistols and a money bag containing $1,400. The suspect also went through his wife's unlocked car because a bottle of vodka that was in her Jeep was found in his truck.
A woman told police she bought a French door Whirlpool stainless steel refrigerator from a pawn shop. It would get cool but not cold. She called the pawn shop and they said if it did not get cold by the next day, bring it back for a refund. She called back two days later and was told she needed to talk to the manager who would not be back until Tuesday. When she called, she was told the problem was her fault.
A Holmes Street woman said someone entered her unlocked car overnight and stole $500 cash. She has video of a male subject entering her car at 3:48 a.m.
A Tree Line Drive man said someone entered his unlocked car overnight. The key fob that he left in the cupholder was missing. The security camera showed someone enter the garage around 3 a.m., open the car door and rummage around the vehicle. He is concerned that the suspect will return now that they have the key fob.
A Cla-Wood Place man said he found a black LG smartphone on the northern end of his property. He turned the phone over to the police department.
A Harbor Freight employee said a black man and woman stole a nail gun and an air compressor worth a total of $180. They left the store in an older model tan Chevy Tahoe.
A Forest Hill Drive man said someone entered his unlocked truck overnight and stole a camouflage-colored 20-gauge Remington shotgun.
An Oak Leaf Lane man said someone entered his unlocked vehicle overnight and stole a Glock 9mm pistol.
Police responded to South Green Street at Crossover Drive around 4:15 p.m. for a man stumbling in the roadway. The man smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and difficulty maintaining his balance. He also had a large abrasion to his left eye. The man was charged with public intoxication and taken to the county jail. The jail staff refused to admit the man because of his injuries, so he was released and issued a post release citation.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.