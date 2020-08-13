The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Mooreville man said he was walking along County Road 1310 when a woman's mixed breed dog ran toward him, jumped up and nipped him on the stomach, but did not break skin. He fired a gun into the air to scare the dog away.
A County Road 1752 Saltillo is in the process of moving. He was told he could not get his belongings out of the house until a female acquaintance arrived. While he tried to pack, one of two men knocked his belongings out of his hands and told him he needed to get out.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo man said there is a large pack of aggressive dogs roaming the neighborhood. He said one dog attacked a neighbor, and he fired a shot in the air to scare it away.
A County Road 1599 Baldwyn woman said while she was away, someone tried to break into her house through the front door and a rear window. There were pry marks on both sites. Entry into the house was not gained so nothing was stolen.
A County Road 831 Saltillo man said there was a black male in a white Chevy parked at a house down the road. The owner of the house died and the property is tied up in the estate, but no one is supposed to be there. Deputies arrived, checked the building. The back door was open but nothing appeared to be missing.
A County Road 855 Shannon woman and her family were walking down the road when a small car driving recklessly almost struck them.
A County Road 811 Saltillo man said his daughter was mowing their yard and found a black iPad. He said they did not own an iPad. The neighbor across the street recently had their car burglarized, but said it was not theirs either. The iPad was turned over to a Lee County Sheriff's Office investigator.
A Drive 249 Shannon woman asked her brother to go to the store for his mother. A verbal altercation followed and he threatened to beat her up. She told him to leave and he became more violent. She called 911 fearing for her and her mother's safety. He left on foot before deputies arrived.
A State Park Road man said a friend came to his house wanting his vacuum cleaner back. The man said he did not want to give it back, so the friend pushed him down the stairs, giving him a cut near one eye.
A County Road 54 Shannon woman said a male suspect came out of his camper behind her house upset that her 3-month-old puppy was tearing up papers or trash. He cursed the dog and kicked rocks at the bulldog-Golden Retriever mix. The man then pulled out a pistol and shot the dog. She said the man disposed of the puppy on the property, but does not know the exact location.
Tupelo Police Department
A North Gloster man walked into the police department on Front Street to say his car is no longer missing.
Officers responded to an abandoned vehicle in front of the women's hospital around 1 a.m. The silver Ford Focus appeared to have left South Eason, hit a culvert and rolled over several times. There were several clothing items scattered around the interior of the car.
A woman said she used to live on Elderberry Street with her sister, her sister's boyfriend and his brother. She moved out at the end of June. The sister moved out about three weeks ago. The now ex-boyfriend called and said she needed to get her stuff or he was going to throw it away. She got a police escort to the house and found her stuff scattered around a shed but could not find her son's xBox 360 game system.
A Gun Club Lane man said someone took down an 8-foot section of fence from the property line between him and the Chickasaw Heritage property. Someone had placed feed corn and game camera on the property.
A McKinley Street woman said she ordered a 55-inch television online. The tracking information showed it was delivered on July 23 but she never received the $270 item. Walmart.com said she needed to get a police report before she could get a replacement.
A Monument Street woman said during a verbal argument with a man outside her apartment, he slammed her cell phone on the ground, damaging the screen.
A Walls employee watched a woman conceal a $14 bottle of hair dye and try to leave without paying. Police issued her a citation.
Police found a 62-year-old white man defecating behind a garbage can on Brunson Drive around 6 p.m. The man was so intoxicated, he could barely walk and his speech was slurred. He was charged with public intoxication and carried to the jail.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.