The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Mitchell Road woman said there is an aggressive red and brown dog outside her apartment building. The dog growled and barked at her as she was getting into her vehicle. She said the dog was there when she returned and she did not feel safe getting out of the car.
A North Lee Water employee was working along County Road 931 and found what appeared to be drugs loaded in a syringe. He called 911 for authorities to pick up the item and properly dispose of it.
A County Road 646 Plantersville man said two dogs and a cat were abandoned when his neighbors were arrested for child abuse a few weeks ago. The deputy told the man he could go to justice court to get a pick-up order for the animals.
A State Park Road Mooreville woman said she is having issues with her 18-year-old grandson. He won’t listen and curses at her. Today he had a “young little girl” come over. When the woman told the girl she needed to leave, the grandson told the grandmother she needed to die. The young couple then left, walking toward Mooreville.
A County Road 1069 Tupelo said her granddaughter borrowed her 2006 Chevrolet Impala and it broke down. While the car was at a repair shop, someone broke into the car and stole checks. Two checks were passed at an auto parts store and one at a Saltillo grocery store, totaling more than $280.
A County Road 1349 Auburn woman said a maroon truck was parked on the side of the road from noon until 2 p.m. A white male wearing a sleeveless shirt appeared to be sleeping and/or on some kind of narcotic. The truck eventually left, headed toward the Bonnie Farm area.
A County Road 452 Plantersville man set up game cameras to see who was driving through his cotton fields. The cameras were set up to send images to his cell phone. Today, a white male took the cameras down and left. He said you never got a good look at the suspect’s face.
A County Road 598 Plantersville woman said she and her father own their house that is in foreclosure. Her mother, who has not lived there in six years, entered the house with a key. The mother broke a padlock off the woman’s bedroom door and stole 50 movies worth $100. The mother also took “a large amount of food,” around $300 worth, from cabinets and left.
A woman said she lives in the cathedral of a Highway 178 Skyline church. She was asleep at 3 a.m. when she heard cars revving their engines outside. She walked outside and saw four vehicles in the parking lot. They ignored her at first, but left before deputies arrived. Deputies noticed the church door was open and went inside to make sure nothing was wrong. The woman said it could have been left open after the Wednesday night service.
Tupelo Police Department
A man had parked his car and was walking toward a South Madison Street business. A woman pulling out of the parking lot hit the man when he walked out from behind a vehicle. The man was carried to the hospital emergency room for treatment of his minor injuries.
A woman said she bought a new phone at the North Gloster AT&T store. The employee put the old SIM card in the empty new phone box and handed her the old iPhone 6. She placed the box, SIM card and old phone under the car seat because she had errands to run. After going to Sam's, Kroger and the Sprint Mart, she went home. When she looked under the seat, the box was there but the SIM card and the old phone were missing. She said she is diligent about locking her doors, but there was no sign of forced entry.
A Belden woman said she went to the North Gloster Walmart to purchase an iPhone X from a Mantachie woman for $450. She had seen the phone for sale on Facebook marketplace. She put her SIM card in the phone and it worked fine. When she got home, the internet quit working but she could still make calls. She called AT&T the next day and was told the owner had blocked it or reported the phone stolen. When she tried to contact the seller, she would not respond.
A Robert Kennedy Drive woman complained about her neighbor making too much noise. She cannot sleep because of the loud music and loud talking. She said she can hear everything from her bedroom window. When she got home today, she saw tire tracks on her front lawn. She has asked the neighbors to not cut across her yard to get to the street, but it continues to happen.
A woman said she was driving south on North Gloster around 7:30 p.m. When she took the westbound McCullough Boulevard exit, she was hit by a red Toyota Prius. The other driver lost control, ran off the road, then collected the car and came to a stop on the exit ramp. The other driver got out, assessed the damage, then drove west on McCullough. The woman called 911 and waited for police to arrive and file a report.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.