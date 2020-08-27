The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A man reported seeing a careless driver for the past three mornings between Road 1498 and Road 1409. The white truck drives all over the road, and the man stated he is concerned the truck will cause a wreck.
A CR 1310 man reported someone stole $80 out of his unlocked vehicle while he was asleep.
A CR 452 woman reported another woman threatened to come over to her house Wednesday to beat her. She only knows the woman through a friend.
A Garden Creek Drive man reported someone tried to open his back door by prying it open. When he discovered this, the deadbolt was still locked and no one made entry into his home.
A Keeley Drive woman reported hearing someone twisting on her doorknob and beating on the door while she was home with her three children. She stated that her children and she moved to the back of the house and heard someone say “We’ll be back.” She saw a gray SUV drive away.
A CR 2254 woman reported two puppies arrived at her home and won’t leave. One is a pit mix, while the other is possibly an Australian Shepherd. She requested the dogs be picked up and moved from her home, but was advised that there is no ordinance for picking up strays. She was advised that an animal rescue group may be able to help, or that if the dogs are being aggressive, she can sign a pick up order at the justice court.
A CR 122 man reported his vehicle was returned after making a report of unauthorized use. He received a call informing him the car would be returned. No damage was reported, and the man did not want to press charges.
A CR 1503 woman reported harassment by drone. She stated her neighbor has been flying a remote controlled drone over her house and been using it to wipe out her phone and TV services. She said she has been in a land dispute with her neighbor and believes he has been stalking her and following her places in his car.
A CR 746 woman reported hearing several gunshots behind her residence while she was sitting on her front porch. She stated she is aware there is no ordinance for gunshots being fired in the country but wanted patrol in the area and for deputies to be aware.
A Cove Lane woman reported her vehicle was stolen while she was out of town for several days. Only the son who lived with her had permission to drive the vehicle, and her other son reported a man came to visit with a woman who ended up stealing the vehicle. No one gave her permission to drive the car.
A CR 331 woman reported harassment and stalking after an altercation the previous day. She filed an earlier report on assault and said she wanted deputies to watch her and make sure that her boyfriend did not come out of the woods to assault her while trying to unlock her car. She also wanted deputies to come and unlock her vehicle.
Tupelo Police Department
An officer responded to the intersection of Chesterville Rd and Locust Ln in reference to a motor vehicle accident, but found the driver had left the scene of the accident. Contact was unable to be made, and the vehicle was towed due to disabling damages.
A Barnes Crossing Road business reported a past shoplifting incident on Aug. 13 when a man concealed and left the store with an iPad and blue polo shirt. The subject and the car he was in was identified by an employee.
An officer responded at the Lee County Library in regards to a woman refusing to wear a mask in the library or leave the property. The woman was eventually arrested and transported to Lee County Jail, where she was charged with failure to comply and resisting arrest.
A woman reported a parking lot hit and run at Traceland Drive. The woman noticed damage on the rear hatch side of her vehicle.
A woman reported having her bag snatched at a South Gloster Street business while she was paying for clothes. The woman said the suspect had one side of her head shaved, with the other side braided. The total amount of clothing taken was $27.09.
Officers responded to an accident near Briar Ridge Road at Eason Boulevard where both drivers had minor injuries and were aided by medics on scene. Responding officers noted one driver lacked balanced, had slurred speech, and that his movements were lethargic. A field sobriety test was performed, and the man was arrested for driving under the influence and transported to the Lee County Jail The man was issued citations for driving under the influence and no tag before being released. His vehicle was towed from the scene.
A woman reported a hit and run at North Broadway Street near Main Street when a female driver in a red truck backed into the passenger side front door and back door of her vehicle while she was in a parking spot. The driver rolled down her window and began to apologize, but the woman told her to wait while she contacted law enforcement, the woman drove off. The driver was identified by a witness as a regular customer of a nearby bar.
A North Gloster Street coffee shop reported a suspicious man entering the business asking for a cellphone charger. When he was told they did not have one, he asked for a cup of water. While employees were getting him water, one heard a strange note. Video footage was pulled showing the man stealing an unknown amount of money from the tip jar. Employees stated it could have been around $5.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes can call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.