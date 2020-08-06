The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Line Mooreville woman said a man she does not know made four withdrawals from her bank account totaling $2,051.73 over a 7-day period. The bank told her the withdrawals were made in California.
A High Forest Lane Tupelo man said he received a letter from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment saying someone used his Social Security Number to file an unemployment claim. He said he has never worked in Colorado and was only there once, in September 2019.
A Drive 1452 Tupelo man said two women drove up his driveway without permission, two days after he filed trespassing charges against them in justice court. He said the woman assaulted him in October 2019 and he pressed charges then as well. He said one of the women's boyfriend used to be a tenant there.
A CDF Boulevard factory worker said while on break, a female coworker started making jokes about him. They began arguing and other employees had to separate them. Management made the female leave the building.
A County Road 870 Tupelo woman came home and discovered her Craftsman riding mower and a hydraulic engine hoist were missing from the carport.
A County Road 100 Nettleton convenience store manager said while the clerk was busy, a white female stole about $300 worth of jewelry. The theft was recorded on the security camera.
A Haley Drive Mooreville man said while reviewing his security camera, he noticed a white male digging through his garbage can as well as other residents garbage can. The suspect was driving a navy blue Ford F-150.
A Highway 6 Plantersville man said someone vandalized his 2006 Chevy Equinox and stole his gas-powered generator. Both front windows of the SUV were broken, the side mirror and headlights were broken and there were dents in the doors and hood.
A County Road 249 Palmetto woman said there was a strange car in her yard. While deputies were on the scene, her son called and said the woman's daughter bought the blue Toyota for parts.
The Palmetto Volunteer Fire Department responded to a car fire on County Road 684 around 9:45 p.m. When the driver found out deputies were on the way, "he cut out walking." Officials said the 2009 Nissan Rogue was nearly 90 percent burned before the fire was put out.
Deputies responded to a one-car wreck at the intersection of County Road 752 and 45 in the Palmetto community. A 2012 Ford Focus left the road, damaged a fence, and ended up in the ditch. The male driver saw the officers and began running behind houses and into the woods. Officers found the man's wallet, ID and Social Security Card in the abandoned car.
A County Road 681 Saltillo woman said she was asleep in a recliner around 1:30 a.m. when she heard two voices outside the front door. She heard one person say, "Someone is home. Run." She did not see anyone, but the voices sounded like young adults.
Tupelo Police Department
An Adam Street man said his wife's kids stole a push mower and a microwave from him. He estimated the combined value at $230.
A Shonda Circle woman said her 18-year-old son took her 2014 Nissan Altima last night. The next morning, she noticed the right front bumper and the right tire were damaged. When she woke the son up and confronted him, he got upset and started a verbal altercation. He cursed the mother and called her names as he got dressed. He then walked away from the house, yelling "I'll shoot you. I'll kill you." She said he is known to get angry and leave home for several days at a time before returning.
A Barley Courts woman said she was standing in front of an apartment building around 11 p.m. when a female suspect walked up and began yelling at her. The suspect tried to pick a fight and threatened to pistol whip the woman. She said she had never met the suspect before.
A Gun Club Road woman said she got a call from someone saying she was going to be arrested for misusing her Social Security Number. She wanted to report the probable scam.
A woman said that while inside a North Gloster car wash, the outer trim on her 2019 Ford Explorer was blown off during the drying cycle.
A woman went to a North Thomas Street loan company to pay off her car loan. An employee told her they could not give her the car title because they were suing her for non-payment. The woman said the employee forged her signature on papers saying she was swerved and the title and she was calling her lawyer. The employee said she did not forge anything and she did not have access to the court papers or the title. The employee just wanted the woman to leave.
A woman said while she was inside Dirt Cheap shopping, someone hit the right front bumper of her car, causing damage.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.