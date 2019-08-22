The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1303 Guntown man said he saw a green Buick Le Sabre parked off the road at the intersection of roads 1303 and 2570 around 5:30 a.m. A few minutes later, a white Ford pickup showed up, hooked a chain to the Buick and pulled it down the road.
A Mitchell Road woman works at a North Gloster Street restaurant. She said the owner has been sending her harassing text messages that include cursing. She asked him to stop, but he continues.
A County Road 122 Nettleton woman said her mother's house was broken into again. They stole a 2004 Ford Explorer, a fireplace heater, tools, a push mower and a jewelry box.
A County Road 54 Shannon woman said she pulled into her driveway at 11:30 p.m. and a male acquaintance was there. She said the man will not leave her alone, even after making several reports to authorities. She said he loosened the lug nuts on her car. A male friend retightened the nuts.
Tupelo Police Department
A Tedford Street woman woke up around 5:30 a.m. to someone kicking in her screen door. She then heard someone push the window unit air conditioner out of the frame and into the house. She saw someone dressed all in black leaving the scene.
A Todd's Big Star employee said a man stuck two packs of pork chops down the front of his pants and tried to leave without paying for the $34.70 in merchandise. He was detained for police and arrested.
An Ida Street man reported that someone damaged his 2016 Ford Focus. There were scratches on both driver's side doors.
A Lockridge Street man said someone entered his car Thursday morning and stole his wallet, containing $4 in cash, his Social Security card and debit card.
Police was called to a West Main laundromat around 2:30 p.m. for an intoxicated woman causing a disturbance. The woman smelled of an intoxicating beverage and had a couple of open beer cans in her clothes cart. She admitted drinking one beer, but she spilled another beer in her purse, trying to hide it from the officer. When the officer checked her purse, he found three more beers and a bottle of vodka. The 58-year-old woman was taken to jail and charged with public intoxication.
A West Main Walmart employee watched a man conceal a $10 Bluetooth speaker in the buggy he was riding in. When confronted outside the store, the man returned the merchandise, but fled the scene on a bicycle.
Police responded to Cliff Gookin Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. for a man standing in the road outside a doughnut store screaming at cars. Officers found the man near a convenience store at the corner of West Main and Coley. The man, who was drinking an open cup of beer, was talking about bat signals in his car and people putting messages in his head. This was the fourth time police had contacted the man that day. He was taken to the jail and charged with open container.
While she was eating at a North Gloster restaurant, a woman said someone in a white Ford 150 hit her black Honda Accord while backing out of a parking space. The truck did not stop.
A Bienville Street man said someone stole his Husqvarna chainsaw and 5 gallons of ethanol-free from under his carport.
Officers were called to East Main Street around 10 p.m. for a homeless male disturbing a business. While watching the business, an officer spotted a man matching the suspect's description walking near the business. After the officer got the green light, the suspect walked in front of the patrol car, obstructing the flow of traffic and made a hand gesture. The man was arrested and charged with obstruction of city streets.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.