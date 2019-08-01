The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Highway 371 Baldwyn man said he let an acquaintance he only knows as Charles borrow his car for a few hours. When the 2004 Toyota Corolla was not returned by the next morning, he called 911.
An Okolona man has 30 acres of land off Drive 1726 Saltillo. He said the four-strand barbed wire fence was intact July 17. When he returned July 31, the fence was cut and tracks showed where someone had driven onto his property.
A County Road 2320 Saltillo man said his step-son is on parole and living with him under a court order. He said the suspect stole several knives worth around $1,700, as well as the tag from his Ford Escape.
A Baldwyn furniture factory employee going on break found a plastic bag with a crystalline substance inside. He turned the possible drugs over to a supervisor who called for a deputy to take possession.
A Drive 1726 Saltillo man said a neighbor was shooting a gun around 11 a.m. He was not sure which direction they were firing, but he has had problems with the neighbor in the past.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo woman said there was a blue GMC four-door truck parked on her property near the road. She has seen it parked on her land before. The truck left before deputies arrived.
A Drive 405 Saltillo man said someone driving a white truck pulling a trailer stole a large Jim Johnson re-election sign from the end of his drive. The suspects also dumped his trash in the middle of the road and drove off, heading north on Birmingham Ridge Road.
Tupelo Police Department
Officers responded to two women arguing in the middle of Barnes Street at 1 a.m. One woman was yelling and cursing. She refused to requests to lower her voice and to use appropriate language. When officers tried to handcuff the intoxicated 54-year-old woman, she resisted. She was charged with disturbing the peace and failure to comply. She was released from the Lee County Jail on a $1,000 bond at 3:07 a.m. At 3:40 a.m., officers were called back to the scene for "someone beating up a crack head." Officers found the same woman and a man in the yard. She was booked back into the jail on the same charges at 4:19 a.m. The man said they got into a fight after she kicked him out of the house. The man was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace and carried to jail.
An employee at a West Main dentist office said people left their purses in the waiting room during a staff training day on July 23. Sometime after lunch, someone stole her wallet containing credit cards and $300 in cash. She said someone tried to use the debit card on July 29.
A man said he took his watch off to wash his hands in the Best Buy bathroom and left his Citizen watch on the counter. He returned 15 minutes later and the watch was gone.
A man said he was getting gas at a West Main station around 4:30 p.m. A white male who appeared to be drunk walked out of the store, got in his car, ran over a curb and sideswiped the man's car. The suspect got out, looked at his car, then drove away.
A man said he parked his truck on President Extended to go work out of town. Two days later, a friend called, saying his truck door was open and the radio was gone. In addition to the radio, the amplifier, subwoofer and a 100-gallon air compressor was gone.
A woman said she left her iPhone in the buggy after shopping at the West Main Kroger. When she went back, the phone was gone and had not been turned in at the service desk.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.