The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A West Garrison Street woman in the process of moving said someone entered her apartment and stole a 31-inch television. A friend later said he took it and sold it to a woman at Tupelo Trace apartments.
A Rock Creek Drive Tupelo woman is president of the homeowners association and has been getting calls about contractors leaving heavy equipment, trailers and dumpsters in the road. She said they have also damaged the road, causing cars to drag bottom in places.
A County Road 1579 Richmond woman found two puppies abandoned in the woods. She said they were small and malnourished.
A County Road 1400 Mooreville woman spotted a white male outside her house around 4:30 p.m. Watching on security camera, she saw the man walk up to her house and look in the window. When he left, she called 911.
A Highway 178 Tupelo man said his neighbor’s pit bull came onto his property and attacked his dog. The neighbor then came over cursing at the man. The suspect later came outside with a shotgun, scaring the man’s children.
A County Road 1201 Plantersville man said he let his father borrow his vehicle in late July. On Aug. 4, he learned that the father sold the 2000 Ford Explorer and kept the money for himself.
A homeless man said he had been staying at a woman’s State Park Road house for a couple of nights. They got in an argument and he left without getting his stuff. He wanted a deputy to escort him back to collect his belongings.
A County Road 2254 Saltillo man said his nephew had been living with him, but he wanted him to leave. The younger man left to avoid a confrontation.
A Highway 348 Guntown church reported someone kicked in the back door. The only thing missing was a jar of change.
Tupelo Police Department
A woman called the Tupelo Police Department to report her purse had been returned. She lost the purse at McAllister's. An employee found the purse and the manager mailed it to the woman, with everything still inside.
A Goodlett Street resident reported a suspicious person going through a car parked in the driveway at 4 a.m. Police recognized the man, who had been told to leave and not come back earlier that night. He said he was just trying to get his phone. Police arrested the 21-year-old man for disorderly conduct and took him to the jail.
An Alicia Lane man said overnight, someone entered his unlocked SUV and stole his wallet that contained eighth credit/debit cards and about $200 in cash.
A woman said she went to her ex-girlfriend's Monument Drive apartment to pick up some of her things. While there, the ex and a man threw bricks at her.
While searching a car at a routine traffic stop, officers told a man to keep his hands on the trunk. The man repeatedly took his hands off and was charged with disorderly conduct.
A man told police he picked up a woman named Crystal that he met online. They met on North Gloster. They drove around "for a little while" and she got out of the van. The following day, an $80 check he did not write cleared his bank. The check was made out in the woman's name and in the memo line, she had written "Services rendered."
An Ida Street woman said when she and friends went inside, a female suspect went outside and slashed her car tire. She said the suspect was mad at one of her friends.
An officer spotted a man come from behind a West Main Street business after 10 p.m. and stopped to see what was happening. The man, who smelled of an intoxicating beverage, said he had been drinking all day. He was charged with public intoxication.
A North Gloster hotel reported a man was disturbing the business by knocking on guests' doors and asking for money or a ride. Police found the man outside the hotel. He said he knew he was not welcome at the hotel. The man was charged with disturbance of a business and taken to jail.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.