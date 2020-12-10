The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Drive 737 Guntown man said his landlord has been harassing him. Following an eviction hearing at justice court, the landlord allegedly approached the man in the parking lot and verbally assaulted him. The man drove away before the suspect got any closer.
A Florence Carr Drive Tupelo woman put out her county-issued garbage can last week for the regular pick up. She has not seen it since.
A County Road 295 Shannon woman said a male friend paid her $100 for cleaning and detailing his vehicle. When she took the bill to the bank, they said it was counterfeit and kept it. She called the man, and he said he didn’t know it was fake.
A Saltillo man said a tenant called to report a Black male and Black female were in an altercation at his County Road 1562 Auburn rental property. By the time deputies arrived, the suspects were gone.
A County Road 373 Tupelo man said a couple started harassing him after he served an eviction notice on Nov. 18. They have been renting a house in front of his own. They called and texted numerous times before the Dec. 8 court hearing. When he got home tonight, the entire front of his house was lit up where the couple had removed their back porch light and replaced it with a light shining right at him.
A County Road 1205 Nettleton woman said someone ran over her county-issued garbage can and destroyed it.
A 36-year-old County Road 397 woman said her 55-year-old husband has been very agitated lately. When she tends to her kids, he is mad that she is showing him no attention. He will curse and slam doors, scaring the kids, who are now afraid to sleep or be around him. They have been married about a year.
A Little Doe Trail Guntown man said he was searching for his missing dog. He went onto a nearby Highway 363 property to see if the dog had wandered into the barn. He said a white male confronted him, accusing him of trespassing. The man said he followed the stranger to the house, where he was assaulted. The stranger hit him about the face and back a half-dozen times with a closed fist.
A South Garrison woman said she tried to get the birth certificates and Social Security cards for herself and her children from the children’s grandmother. She said the grandmother refused to give her the documents because she is using them fraudulently to get food stamps. She wanted a deputy present as she collected her belongings.
A County Road 373 Tupelo man said he placed his drink and gun on the front bumper of his at 7:30 a.m. He went back inside the house and later left for work without retrieving the items. When he got to work, he realized what had happened and called 911 to report the Sccy 9mm pistol missing.
A Palmetto Road man said he has had trouble with a white male trespassing. The suspect has been staying in an abandoned County Road 261 Tupelo house owned by a Florida woman. He told her about the suspect and she did not want him staying there. Deputies found the 43-year-old suspect asleep in a back bedroom of the house and arrested him.
Tupelo Police Department
A Reed Street woman said her ex-boyfriend slashed the tire on her car. The next day, he came back and tried to kick in her door. She has video footage of him admitting he broke out windows at her residence. She has blocked his number, but he keeps calling from his mother's and girlfriend's phones.
The owner of Kermit's Soul Kitchen said he saw a suspicious male hanging around in the alley after 7 p.m. He said he has had grills and smokers come up missing in the past.
A Holly Hill Drive man heard a loud noise outside around 11 p.m. A neighbor told him someone had hit his car. He went outside and found damage to the rear of his parked car.
An officer spotted a car behind PetSmart at 3 a.m. The driver said she was dumpster diving there and behind other businesses. The 50-year-old white woman was wanted for a probation violation and was carried to the county jail.
An Ingram Drive woman said she cannot find her wedding ring, which is missing a diamond. She said she moved from Plantersville in late August and has a lot of her stuff in storage. She has not searched all possible locations, but still wanted to report the ring missing.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.