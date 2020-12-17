The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A woman said she cut a corner too sharp at a Holly Hill Drive storage unit and hit the side of the building, causing minor damage to her truck and the building.
A County Road 1970 Guntown man said since August, some of his packages delivered by FedEx have been disappearing. He said since his drive is about 100 yards long, the driver leaves the packages by the garbage can at the road instead of on his porch. Since there is a curve in the drive, he cannot see when the packages are delivered.
A 29-year-old Cove Lane Tupelo woman said her 40-year-old ex-boyfriend has been stalking her and her current boyfriend. She said the suspect has been showing up at the same location when she goes to town. He recently showed up at her doctor's appointment at the women's clinic.
A Stratton Drive Verona woman said someone called asking if she had used her bank card out of state or had tried to log onto her account 11 times today. When she said no, the man told her she needed to change her password and sent her an email. The person stayed on the phone with her as she changed her email, then hung up. She checked her bank account and discovered $276 had just been withdrawn and sent to a Darius G. She called her bank about the fraud and was told to get a police report.
A Mitchell Road woman said she checked her bank balance and discovered all her money was gone. She called her bank and learned someone in North Carolina had hacked her account and made three payments for a total of $1,200 to a business selling extensions.
A 62-year-old woman said she has been living at her daughter's since her husband died. She went to check on her State Park Road house and saw where someone had forced open the front door. Someone had ransacked the home, throwing her belongings around and stealing a collection of silver dollars worth around $1,000.
A County Road 1465 man said his ex-wife showed up to collect some belongings. He said she has already gotten all her stuff, so he told her to leave and she refused. The responding deputy told the woman she had to leave until she had a court order to collect other property. She got in her car and drove away.
A Katie Anna Lane woman said her boyfriend started an argument over money. She said he has been living there but she wants him removed. The deputy explained the eviction process.
A Highway 178 Mooreville man said he heard a male and female arguing at the neighboring house and what sounded like someone banging on a door. He wanted deputies to do a welfare check. The woman said she and her husband had a verbal altercation and he was banging on the bedroom windows from outside.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Dec. 16.
