Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
No felony arrests reported
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 711 Verona man said his cousin's German shepherd came over, growled at him and tried to bite him. He went in the house. The dog sat on the porch.
The Auburn Road Chevron said a white female was at the store when it opened at 4 a.m. trying to buy beer, but she had no money. The suspect later tried to get into cars in the parking lot.
A County Road 160 Shannon woman said someone left a brindle colored puppy on her front porch.
A County Road 598 Plantersville woman said someone rang her doorbell around 10:30 a.m. Two men got into a black truck, pulled down her driveway and sat by the road for a few minutes.
A Highway 178 Mooreville man said someone came onto his property overnight and stole a security camera, an extension cord and an old horse saddle from his front porch. He said this is an ongoing issue and he thinks neighbors could be responsible.
A County Road 1253 Saltillo woman lives with her boyfriend and his 36-year-old uncle. Today, the uncle accused her of fraud and said, "I am going to kill you." She is now in fear for her safety. She has lived there for about six weeks.
A County Road 1253 Saltillo said his uncle came home from federal prison Dec. 28. The following day, he came into the guest house where the man lives and tried to take the man's belongings. When he confronted the uncle, he punched the man in the right side of his face with a closed fist.
A County Road 2346 Guntown man, 24, and his girlfriend, 28, got into an argument. She got mad because he would not get up from his nap to spend time with her. She broke some items in the house, but it never got physical.
A Drive 2898 Baldwyn woman said her brother-in-law came to her house and started cursing at her and her children. When he left, he drove through the yard, doing donuts and leaving ruts.
A dark colored SUV pulled up at the Mooreville One Stop after 8 p.m. Two white males were inside yelling at each other, saying one needed to get out. The vehicle pulled away and the passenger door opened. As the passenger got out, there was a single gunshot fired. The driver threw some stuff out and drove away.
A Tupelo man picked his son up after 8 p.m. on Highway 178 near Mooreville. After the son got in the car, he punched the man in the right side of his face. The son got out of the vehicle, and the father fired two rounds into the ground to warn/scare the son.
A County Road 417 Guntown couple saw two males with flashlights on their property after 1 a.m. They tried to chase down the suspects but lost them in a field.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A woman said she was visiting an Ida Street apartment where her ex-boyfriend was drinking. She got him a beer, and he started arguing when she asked him to move his phone. She said she was lying on the bed when he took a swing at her and missed. When she stood up, he headbutted her, leaving a cut above her left eye. The report was taken after 2 a.m. in the hospital emergency room.
A West Main Street business said a man came in around 3 p.m. on Dec. 2 to cash a $1,674.47 check. The following day, the bank informed the business the check had previously been cashed. The business has tried without success to contact the man who cashed the check.
A woman said she was shopping at the North Gloster Walmart when a white woman walked up and called her by name. The suspect asked her where she worked and then started cursing at her, saying she hoped the woman died and went to Hell. As the suspect started walking away, she realized that she and the suspect work together.
A man said his girlfriend's ex-husband showed up at the warehouse where he works, causing a scene and trying to pick a fight. The suspect threatened to kill the man, picking up a piece of metal pipe and hurling it at the man. Other employees saw the suspect circling the parking lot multiple times.
A City Thrift employee said overnight, someone stole the catalytic converter off the store's delivery and pick up box truck.
A Crosstown Walgreen's employee said a homeless man stole two packs of Colgate toothpaste worth $17.
The owner of Fun World on South Green Street said a female attempted to steal a $30 universal harness. She was cited for shoplifting and told to not return to the store.
A Lake Street woman said FedEx delivered a package around noon Dec. 23. When she got home, the package that contained a $1,200 cellphone was not there.
A woman was driving down Willie Moore Road around 7 p.m. when she was flagged down by a man. He thought his girlfriend was one of the passengers in the car and became irate, breaking out the back glass. She later learned it would cost $1,500 to replace the rear glass of her 2018 Toyota Camry.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.