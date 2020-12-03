The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A man in a U-Haul truck backed into a County Road 810 Mooreville storage building, damaging the roof.
A County Road 598 Plantersville woman called 911 to report a breaking and entering in process. By the time deputies arrived, the woman and her son had already entered the house and discovered no one was inside and nothing appeared to be missing. She said her husband might not have closed the door all the way, and the wind could have blown it open.
A 39-year-old man who is a resident of an adult supervised living home said he received a call from a male suspect saying if the man would send him money via cash and money orders, the suspect would send him a large sum of money and a car. He said he was talking to the suspect almost daily and sent him about $3,000 to a Las Vegas, Nevada, address. The caregiver has talked to the suspect and asked him to quit calling, to no avail.
A 72-year-old County Road 1310 Mooreville woman said someone called from a Texas number. Her husband, who has dementia, gave the caller his Social Security number, as well as other personal information he could not recall. She thinks he gave out their banking information as well.
A 59-year-old County Road 12498 Mooreville woman said someone has hacked her cell phone, which no longer works properly. She said the hackers took over her phone posing as Google and have taken pictures out of her phone, as well as using her voice and taking pictures of her. She said the hackers are harassing her by blocking the phone's functions and by asking her for money.
Tupelo Police Department
A Morning Glory Circle woman said she received a letter and a debit card in the mail a couple of weeks ago from Chase Bank. The account was in her name, and she did not open it or authorize it.
A Feemster Lake Road woman said a couple of coworkers at Olive Garden were fired yesterday. Today she received a Facebook message from one of them, accusing her of going to the manager and getting them fired. The suspect threatened to beat her up.
A woman was putting her groceries in her truck around 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the West Main Walmart when an unknown Black male opened the rear passenger door and got inside. He said he needed a ride and liked her truck. He refused to get out of the truck until the woman started yelling. The suspect walked down a few parking spaces and got into a black SUV she knew was not his, so she called 911. The driver of the SUV said she left it unlocked and found a strange man in the driver's seat when she returned. She asked him to get out and he refused. When she started backing up, the man reportedly said, "Just come back here." Police arrived and found the 56-year-old suspect was drowsy, had slurred speech and was unable to concentrate on the conversation. He was charged with public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
A South eason Boulevard convenience store reported a redheaded white male, dressed in black and not wearing shoes, panhandling and disturbing customers. The officer recognized the man from previous encounters and told him to place his hands on the hood of the police car. The suspect tried to run but fell while attempting to jump over a ditch. The 34-year-old man was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
A Wayside Drive woman reported someone threw an egg at a window on her house. She did not see who did it or what kind of car they were driving.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.