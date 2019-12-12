The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A 26-year-old Highway 371 Tupelo woman said she had not seen her 42-year-old husband since the night before. The husband got home before the deputy arrived.
A Shannon man spotted two suspicious males at his County Road 631 business around 7:30 p.m. He thinks they were looking for something to steal.
A woman said as she drove up to her grandmother's County Road 931 Auburn residence, there was an unknown Husky in the chicken coop. The dog had already killed four chickens, and a fifth chicken died moments later. She caught the dog and tied it to a pole.
A County Road 931 Saltillo man saw a Dodge pickup driving recklessly in front of his house. He then saw the truck was chasing a woman on foot. After about 10 minutes, the woman ran toward Lake Piomingo and the truck went north on CR 931.
Tupelo Police Department
A patrolman found a car abandoned on South Eason Boulevard at 2:45 a.m. The vehicle had collided with the bridge guard rail. Wintry weather conditions might have played a role in the crash. The bridge was not damaged, but the front of the car was. The driver was not on scene and the car was towed.
A man was driving on Interstate 22 around 6 a.m. He lost control of his Ford Ranger when he drove over the McCullough Boulevard bridge. He went into the median and hit the cables separating the east and west lanes. The truck sustained heavy damage to the front.
Police responded to Crosstown around 6:30 a.m. for a vehicle stuck on the railroad tracks. The driver said he was headed north on Gloster Street and was trying to turn west onto Main Street. He misjudged the turn because of the snow and ice on his windows. He left the pavement, drove up the tracks and got stuck.
A woman reported her daughter's iPhone 10 was missing or stolen Wednesday at the Tupelo Middle School. She said the phone either fell out of the daughter's backpack or someone stole it. The mother texted the missing phone, and someone said they would return it, but has not done so yet.
A woman came to the police department to report a previous accident. She was turning off Eason Boulevard and heading north when the pickup in front of her stopped short and she ran into the back of the Ford F-150. The drivers made sure everyone was OK, then left the scene. She later reported that her Chrysler 200 had damage to the hood and the front bumper was torn off.
A South Gloster convenience store clerk said a skinny black female came in the store around 5:15 p.m. and asked about a bottle of juice. He said the price was $1.75 but she argued it was 99 cents. When he told her she needed to leave the store, she grabbed a plastic shelf containing cologne bottles and threw it at the clerk. The responding officer saw the broken shelf and broken bottles on the floor behind the cash register.
A woman said she locked her SUV before going into Event Zona around 6 p.m. When she left more than an hour later, the car was unlocked and her purse, which she left on the rear passenger seat, was missing.
A man said he locked the doors of his truck before entering Applebee's around 6:30 p.m. When he came out an hour later, the doors were unlocked. A bag, containing a pair of shoes and his wedding ring, he left on the passenger floorboard was missing. Also gone was the $9,600 in cash he left under the driver's seat. There was no damage to the vehicle and the man has no idea who is responsible.
A man said while he was in Planet Fitness, someone took his car keys from the rack by the front desk, unlocked his vehicle, stole his wallet and $260, then put the keys back on the rack.
