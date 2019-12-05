The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 830 Plantersville man said his neighbor’s goats keep coming on his property and causing damage to a Japanese maple, some red tops and numerous lilies. The deputy told the goat owner’s son that the animals are causing problems and need to be kept up.
A County Road 752 man said a neighbor started building a wire fence at least 20 feet onto his property. There is an ongoing dispute about the property line. The neighbor paid for a survey that showed the neighbor was wrong, but he continued to build the fence.
A County Road 1190 woman said there was a vehicle without a tag on the side of the road by the bridge.
A Green Tee Road man said there is an aggressive pit bull in the neighborhood that has been chasing kids. The deputy found the dog, but it did not act aggressive. The dog came up to the officer and licked him.
A County Road 2578 Guntown woman said two stray dogs showed up on her property on Thanksgiving. She does not know who they belong to but she cannot take care of the dogs.
A Highway 178 Mooreville woman said there was an older model Oldsmobile in the apartment parking lot for a long time, possibly involved in drug selling. The suspicious car was gone before deputies arrived.
A County Road 348 Guntown woman said her parents found a birthday card in the driveway. It was from her child's father, who is not supposed to have any contact with the child. She has had problems with him in the past.
A County Road 821 Guntown woman said her ex-boyfriend will not stop calling her and driving by her house. She started blocking his calls, but he has started calling her at work.
Tupelo Police Department
A Feemster Lake Road woman said someone broke into her car, stole her wallet and used three debit cards at various locations in Tupelo. She started getting text notifications in the middle of the night that the cards were being used. Around 3 a.m., she heard a door slam. She checked her car and found two of the debit cards had been returned. She thinks her car doors were locked.
A frequent guest at a North Gloster hotel said she has been approached several times in the parking lot by a black female who appears to be on drugs begging for money. The suspect has even approached the woman's 12-year-old daughter.
A North Gloster Dollar Tree manager said a former employee placed four batteries inside his pants leg and left the store. The manager has told the man he is not welcome at the store several times and to not return.
A Belk employee saw a black female on security camera concealing merchandise in her purse. She was confronted as she tried to leave the store. Merchandise totaling $183.50 was recovered.
A patrolman spotted a woman walking along McCullough Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. The woman, who matched the description of a suspect who had caused a disturbance at an area business, made incoherent statements about random events and places. She was unable to remain still and was charged with public intoxication.
A Sweetgum Lane man said a male acquaintance showed up at his place around 5 p.m. asking about the whereabouts of a certain female. When the man said he didn't know anything about the woman, the suspect starting threatening to bust open his mouth and to whoop his posterior. He also threatened to come back with a gun.
A Prairie Cove man said sometime during the day, someone stole his single-axle utility trailer that was parked on the grass at the end of his driveway.
