The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Highway 178 Skyline woman said someone is living in a hole next to her residence. She found clothes and other items in the hole. Deputies noticed sheets, rugs and clothes in the hole that runs from the house to a business next door.
A County Road 521 Saltillo man said his county-issued garbage can is missing. He asked family if they took it, but no one did.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo man looked across the road at 5:30 p.m. and saw his neighbor standing in the yard urinating in the driveway. He hollered at the man to stop urinating in his direction where his wife could see him. The two men got into a verbal altercation. The suspect then drove off in a Dodge truck.
A Lake Piomingo man said he was driving down County Road 931 around 7 p.m. when a deer ran out in front of him. He hit the deer, causing damage to the front end of his 2015 Lexus.
The owner of a Guntown used car lot said he sold a Ford Explorer last summer. When the owner got behind on payments, he had the vehicle repossessed. The Explorer sat on the repo lot for three weeks before it turned up missing. He was told a white couple was seen driving the vehicle.
A Ryland Road Tupelo woman said her boyfriend had been living with her. When he left, he took the house key off her personal set of keys. He now refuses to bring the key back, even though she has asked several times.
Tupelo Police Department
An officer saw someone walking along Milford around 1 a.m. and stopped the man because of an increase in burglaries. The man, who smelled of an intoxicating beverage, said he had a few beers and was walking to a friend's house. The man gave the officer two different names and Social Security numbers. When they got to the jail, the man gave the officer a third name and number and admitted he had an outstanding warrant. He was charged with false information and public intoxication.
A Carnation Street man said a male suspect has been trying to fight him at the Salvation Army. He said the male and two females confronted him, saying they would beat him up if they saw him on the street.
A West Main pawn shop employee said a man came in to the store demanding to get back the phone he pawned a few days ago. Since the man did not have the ticket or an identification card, she could not redeem the item. He became very irate and hit her computer. He also hit the glass counter and punched a slot machine, knocking it off the counter.
A Belk employee said two females entered the store and selected Puma jackets and leggings and attempted to leave without paying for the $480 in merchandise. When confronted, one female fled but the other was detained. Police charged the 20-year-old black female with shoplifting.
A Scruggs Farm, Lawn and Garden employee said a female tried to leave the store without paying and employees detained her for police. The 46-year-old black woman from Columbus admitted to police that she had two pairs of Carhart pants (worth $124) concealed in her bra.
A North Madison Street woman said her roommate scratched her bed and cut up her mattress, destroying it. She said the suspect "made a mess in the apartment" before leaving.
A Magnolia Drive man said he got a notification from Amazon Prime that a package had been delivered. He looked out the window and saw a black male running from his house with his package. The male threw the package in the bed of a white Toyota truck, then jumped in the passenger side. The unknown driver then pulled away and continued following the delivery van.
Police were called back to a Beasley Drive home around 2 p.m. An unwanted female was told by police to leave earlier, but had returned. She was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. During the arrest, a male subject began cursing and trying to fight another man. He was arrested and charged with public profanity and disorderly conduct.
Police were called to East Main Street around 7 p.m. for a Ford pickup obstructing the road. The unoccupied truck was in the middle of the road at the intersection with Eason Boulevard. The female driver was found at a gas station. She smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and had difficulty maintaining her balance. She said her clothes were wet because she spilled her drink on herself. Police arrested the 53-year-old white female and charged her with driving under the influence and obstruction of a public road.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.