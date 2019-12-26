The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1409 Mooreville company reported that someone broke in over the weekend. The thieves stole several items from the break room and a Cub Cadet golf cart from the work yard.
A County Road 51 Tupelo man found a bag under the dog bed under the grill. Inside the bag were magazines for a pistol and an AR-15, a Samsung cell phone and a Michael Kors watch.
A County Road 885 Shannon man returned home after a trip and found his shed door open. When he checked, a set of 17-inch rims and tires had been stolen.
A Highway 371 man said he went to his niece's County Road 1409 Mooreville home to talk to his 31-year-old nephew about a civil issue. He said the nephew tripped him, causing him to fall and cut his head. He said that as he was leaving, the nephew hit the passenger door of his Ford explorer with a sledge hammer.
A County Road 1213 Guntown woman said she heard the sound of a truck outside around 8 p.m. She looked outside and saw a truck that appeared to be stuck in the mud. When she shined a light at the truck, they shot at her. Deputies arrived and found two men shooting fireworks.
A woman flagged down a passing deputy around 8 p.m. and said her intoxicated 32-year-old daughter had jumped out of the car and fell into the lake at Tombigbee State Park. The officer searched the area and did not find the daughter. The woman later called 911 to say the daughter had been located and taken home.
A Drive 561 Shannon woman said someone drove through her backyard and got their Ford Taurus stuck. She was told she could call a tow truck to have it removed.
A County Road 417 Guntown man returned home Christmas Day and found two vehicles stuck in his yard. Both vehicles were loaded with miscellaneous items from inside and around his house. The owner of one of the cars said he let an acquaintance borrow it, but he had nothing to do with the attempted burglary.
A man noticed the door to a Lee County building on Spring Street was open and called 911. Deputies arrived and checked the building. There was no sign of forced entry and everything appeared normal.
A County Road 1463 Nettleton man said his neighbor told him an acquaintance broke into his house and was seen leaving with a case of Busch beer. When he checked, a cordless drill and adjustable pliers were missing as well. The man said he leaves his back door unlocked.
A Tupelo woman said she was spending Christmas at her child's father's Highway 178 Mooreville house. When she fell asleep, he took her car without permission so she called 911. He returned while deputies were still there and said she gave him permission to borrow the 2007 Pontiac.
A County Road 1282 Tupelo man said he was walking between his shop and his house around 7:30 p.m. when his dog started barking. He walked toward the road and saw a white male wearing a dark hoodie walking away. When the dog barked louder, the suspect turned around and pointed a gun at the man and dog.
A County Road 811 Saltillo man said a white female pulled into his drive around 8:45 p.m. She told him she was trying to meet someone for a blind date and her GPS took her to his house. He said she was in the wrong place and told her to leave. She left heading towards town, but returned 15 minutes later. When she started knocking on his back door, he called 911.
Tupelo Police Department
A patrolman watched a silver car run the red light at South Gloster and Cliff Gookin around 12:45 a.m. When the car pulled over near Lawndale Drive, the driver smelled of alcohol and admitted he was an alcoholic and not fit to be driving. He was arrested and taken to jail.
A Scruggs employee said a man picked up a $70 shirt at 8:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve and tried to leave without paying. He was detained for police, arrested and taken to jail.
A Dollar General McCullough Boulevard employee said a man came to the store on Christmas Eve to return some items. When told he could not return the items without a receipt, he threatened the clerk. He left but later called the store and told the clerk he was coming to get him. The employee told police he banned the suspect from the store and wanted the incident documented.
Following a wreck on East Main at Veterans around 3:15 p.m. an officer saw a black male get out of the passenger side of a Ford Explorer and begin staggering south on the side of the road. The man smelled of alcohol and his speech was slurred. The driver also smelled of alcohol and blew a 0.14 blood alcohol on the portable tester. The driver was charged with driving under the influence and no proof of insurance. The passenger was charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
A West Main Walmart employee said two females entered the store and concealed baby clothing and food worth more than $95. One woman had a 4-month-old child with her at the time. The mother was cited for shoplifting and released. The other woman was arrested and taken to the county jail.
A Boggan Drive woman said her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend came to her house several times instigating verbal altercations. Police responded the night before and told the other woman not to return.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a man was seen on security camera attempting to steal a list of items by changing price tags around. The 36-year-old white male was arrested and charged with shoplifting.
A man came to the police department to report a civil matter. He said he and his wife separated Dec. 19. Before paying bills, he tried to check his personal bank account and found the password had been changed and he could not access the account. When he did gain access, he discovered his wife had transferred more than $740 to a joint account that was later emptied and closed. Since she has a protective order against him, he has not contacted her about taking his money.
Officers found a truck wrecked in a ditch on Feemster Lake Road around 9 p.m. Christmas Eve. There was no one around the locked truck. Since the rear of the truck was in the road, officers called for a two truck to removed the traffic hazard. later, the driver called 911 and asked for authorities to have "some Christmas spirit and not tow the vehicle." The man would not give his name. When authorities called the driver back, he admitted who he was and told them to "just tow the truck."
An Erin Street man woke up at 1:30 a.m. and noticed his car and his brother, who was visiting from Georgia, were both missing He called his brother, who admitted he had the car and said he would be back in 30 minutes. When the 2012 Chevy Suburban had not been returned by 2 a.m., the man called police to file a crime report.
A Leonard Drive man said he noticed the dome light on inside his car around at 3 a.m. He checked and the center console was open and items strewn around the cabin. The only thing missing seemed to be his debit card.
A Lana Lane man said his father entered his truck through a door that doesn't lock and removed the distributor cap as well as spark plugs for cylinders 1,2 and 3.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.