Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Christy Gardner, 33, of Belmont, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, false pretenses.
Julio Flores, 29, of Houston, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Billy Bailey, 28, of Okolona, was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jacob Saylors, 20, homeless, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, burglary of a building.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office:
A County Road 878 man saw an unknown white male going through a neighbor’s mailbox before he ran up to the house. The suspect then ran back to a silver 4Runner and fled the scene.
A Highway 371 Mooreville woman said her 24-year-old son threatened her yesterday. He called today saying he was coming over, and she fears for her safety.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton woman said an aggressive pit bull next door is running loose and charged at her. She said the owner refuses to keep the dog put up.
An MTD employee tried to leave at lunch and noticed a strange sound. She checked and discovered someone had slashed the left front tire and keyed along the entire driver's side of the Nissan Maxima. She thinks a coworker with whom she has had issues was responsible. The coworker took the day off, but the security guard noticed her and another female in the parking lot today.
A State Park Road Mooreville man found two white males trespassing on his property on old four-wheelers. He told the unknown shirtless suspect to leave, and they did.
A County Road 1050 man said someone forced open the front door of a house down the road that they own and use, but do not live in. The thief stole two televisions. The man said he saw a large silver Ford pickup pulling away from the house around 7 a.m.
A Cove Lane woman said she lives with her daughter. During the recent bad weather, she invited her ex-husband to stay with them, since he had no power. The ex now refuses to leave and the woman asked a deputy to make him leave.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Tupelo Police Department:
A man said he loaned his 1999 GMC truck to some friends this morning. When he got back from work, he learned a female acquaintance had taken the truck without permission. He thinks the truck is somewhere near Dixie Place, off Auburn Road.
A West Main convenience store reported a disturbance at 8 a.m. A man with an older model Ford pickup had been at a pump for nearly three hours. The 31-year-old white male told police he was looking for his keys so he could leave. He had an outstanding warrant so he was arrested and carried to the county jail.
A Green Tee Road woman said a female friend had taken her car without permission. She said her former boyfriend sold her the car before he passed away. He gave her a "Notice of Payment” but she didn't have a title for the car. The suspect had access to the car in the past (and possibly the other set of keys) when she used to live with the former boyfriend in Aberdeen.
A Pierce Street woman said her then boyfriend borrowed her 2011 Dodge Charger in December 2020. She told him to bring it back as soon as possible. Since then, they broke up and he moved to the Atlanta, Georgia area. She called him yesterday about returning the car, and he said he was going to keep it.
The Scottish Inn on North Gloster said a person was refusing to leave the property around 12:30 p.m. Police found a 49-year-old white male was intoxicated and had trouble standing and/or speaking. He was charged with public intoxication and carried to jail.
A Shonda Circle woman said her nephew has been living with them for some time. When more than $450 worth of PlayStation 4 equipment turned up missing, she confronted him. He quickly got defensive, verbally aggressive, and left the house. He has not returned.
A Burress Circle woman said a male acquaintance who had been staying with her showed up, saying he had been in an accident. He was irate, "talking out of his head" and started smashing furniture in the apartment. Police had already received calls about the suspect for taking a car without permission and several hit and run accidents. The man was found upstairs. He denied any knowledge of the traffic accidents, but had glass shards in his hair. He was taken into custody. Police also recovered drug evidence from the suspect.
A Lavern Street man said he let his ex-girlfriend stay at his place last night "to help her out until she could get a ride home." Because of previous domestic violence incidents, he did not remain at the residence but went to work. He drove by during the day to check on things and saw several of his belongings were damaged and thrown outside. And his dog was out roaming the neighborhood. He also saw the suspect leaving the area at a high rate of speed.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.