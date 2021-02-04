Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Rico Fleming, 31, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
A County Road 325 man said his adult daughter drove him to the bank because he is disabled. She withdrew $500 from his account at the ATM. When she dropped him off at home, she kept his cash and his debit card.
A County Road 1390 Mooreville woman got a suspicious package in the mail addressed to her ex-roommate. She said the package felt like drug paraphernalia, possibly a pipe with a large bowl. She said the suspect has not lived there in more than six months.
A County Road 1205 Nettleton woman said a stray German Shepherd showed up at her house, scratching at the back door. She said the dog has not been aggressive, just seemed to be looking for a way inside.
A Drive 259 Shannon woman and her husband got into a verbal altercation over “marital issues.” It never got physical but she wanted deputies to make him leave their home. The deputy explained that he could not legally make the man leave his house.
Tupelo Police Department
A Milford Street man said a female acquaintance was at his apartment last night. He thinks she got the keys to his car, unlocked it and stole $400 cash he had hidden.
A man said he parked his car outside of Longtown Medical while he went inside for therapy. When he returned to the SUV, his wallet (containing his license, debit card and $600 in cash) was missing. He thinks the car was locked, but there were no signs of forced entry.
An officer saw a GMC Envoy roll through a red light at Clayton Avenue and Jackson Street around 5:30 p.m. and stopped the driver. The 39-year-old white male had an outstanding warrant and was arrested. While searching the car, police found an open bottle of Taaka vodka.
After shopping at the West Main Walmart, a woman got distracted loading groceries in her car and someone stole her iPhone 8+ from the shopping cart.
A woman said she left her wallet ion the table at Chili's Saturday night, She called the restaurant and went there in person on Monday but employees said no one had turned in a wallet. She then froze all of her credit and debit cards, but not before someone made $427.50 in fraudulent purchases.
An East Bay Circle woman said a white man with black hair approached her front door on Feb. 1. When she looked at him, he backed away from the door and left. She then discovered her dog was missing from outside. On Feb. 3, she got a call from a blocked number demanding $300 for the return of her dog. When her boyfriend asked for proof, the caller said, "Come out to your drive." The boyfriend opened the door and the caller said he was kidding. They could hear a dog barking in the background of the call and thinks the suspect was in the area.
