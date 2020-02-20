The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Drive 497 Shannon man said a black SUV pulled into his drive and backed up to his carport around 4 p.m. A white male got out, shook the carport doorknob, then walked around and did the same thing to the front door. The suspect then left. 2-19
A County Road 1147 Tupelo man said he saw a 22-year-old white female trespassing at a neighbor’s property and called 911. Deputies arrived and she said her mother said it was OK for her to be there. When the landowner was contacted, he said she was not welcome. The woman then started complaining of an illness and swollen feet. 2-19
A Mitchell Road man called 911 about getting a stray dog picked up. The man was informed that the county doesn’t have a stray dog ordinance. 2-19
A 31-year-old County Road 1178 Mooreville man said his 29-year-old girlfriend stole $150 in cash and three iPhones from his bedroom. His grandmother gave her a ride to the health department. 2-19
A County Road 728 Richmond woman said a gold BMW had been parked in the road blocking traffic all afternoon. The car was still there around 5:45 p.m. so the deputy had it towed away. 2-19
A County Road 1277 Nettleton woman got an alert from a credit company that someone was trying to use her information to apply for multiple credit cards using a Highway 17& Mooreville address. She thinks her ex-boyfriend is responsible. 2-19
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Feb. 14
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.