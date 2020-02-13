The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A 61-year-old Shawnee Trail Auburn man said a 44-year-old male suspect showed up at his house at 6 a.m. in his girlfriend’s daughter’s car looking for his ex-girlfriend. The suspect was honking his horn and telling something at the house, waking everyone up. After the man called 911, the suspect left. 2-12
A Nettleton woman said she and her former boyfriend spent the night at a friend's County Road 600 Shannon house and she was picked up by a bail bondsman. She left her 2006 Ford Focus at the house. The ex took the car, along with the clothing, jewelry, ID, credit cards, four cell phones, three prescription drugs and other items that were in the car. He now refuses to return her items. 2-12
A County Road 878 Plantersville boat dealer said a customer contracted with a shipping service to pick up their boat that had been serviced. The contractor picked the boat up over the weekend but apparently damaged a neighboring boat in the process. He said the second boat had about $5,000 in damages. 2-12
A County Road 115 Shannon woman said her rental car was stolen from her driveway overnight. She said the 2020 Nissan Altima was out there at 9 p.m. when her boyfriend showed up uninvited. It was gone when she got up the next morning. She said the boyfriend was the only person in the house near the keys. 2-12
A County Road 1349 Mooreville woman said she loaned her car to a female friend. The friend's boyfriend took the car without permission from Mugshots in Tupelo. 2-13
A John Street Shannon woman said the family was playing Monopoly. Around 8:30 p.m., two brothers who had been drinking began having words. One of the men's girlfriend joined in the disturbance. The woman said she called 911 because the lady of the house just had surgery and was getting scared. Deputies arrived and separated the parties. 2-12
Tupelo Police Department
A man said he parked his car at a McCullough Boulevard trucking company on Feb. 3. When he returned nine days later, the 1999 Cadillac had damage along the driver's side. He did not know who hit his car or when.
Police responded to a North Veterans Boulevard house for a suspicious white car in the driveway of a residence. The occupants had been told by officers the day before not to return. A white male standing beside the car gave police his name. The female driver said he was lying and gave his real name. The man said he lied because he did not want his friend charged with harboring a fugitive. The man was arrested for false information, malicious mischief and trespassing. 2-23
A maintenance man working at a South Green Street apartment complex said he set a cordless drill on his truck momentarily. When he came back, the $200 Dewalt drill was gone. Security video showed a black male in dark clothing take the drill and walk away toward Green Street. 2-12
A Nation Hills woman said a man broke the passenger side door handle off of her car while he was trying to get to his ex-girlfriend who was sitting inside. 2-12
A Harrison Street woman reported that someone stole her city-issued garbage can. 2-12
A citizen found a black iPhone without a SIM card at the corner of Garfield Street and President Avenue and turned it in at the Tupelo Police Department. 2-13
A Monument Drive woman said she hosted a party and the next morning, her tablet was missing. Her son told her a male acquaintance was seen with the tablet numerous times the night before. She tracked the item to a Verona address. 2-12
Police responded to a West Jackson Street apartment around 7 p.m. where an extremely intoxicated 83-year-old white man was calling 911 requesting help. The man, who had trouble standing, refused any medical assistance. He was told not to call 911 any more. By 10:45 p.m., the man had called 911 another seven times, so he was arrested, charged with abuse of 911 and taken to the county jail. 2-12
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.