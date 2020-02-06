The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A man said he was running down County Road 122 Nettleton when a small black and brown dog ran from a mobile home and bit him on the back of the leg. Deputies could not find a dog fitting that description. 2-5
A County Road 521 Saltillo woman opened her front door and noticed damage to the door jamb and the striker plate. 2-5
A Nettleton woman said a friend allowed her to keep four horses in a County Road 1203 Nettleton pasture for a monthly fee. The friend lost the land because of drugs and took one of her horses when the land changed hands. 2-5
A City point Water Association employee turned off the water and put a lock on the meter of a Highway 6 Plantersville residence on Jan. 5. When he went back a month later, the lock was gone and the water was on. 2-5
A County Road 1353 Mooreville man said someone stole his Polaris side by side. While the deputy was there, a man drove up on the ATV. He said the victim's best friend let him borrow the vehicle, but forgot to tell the victim. 2-5
A Mitchell Road woman said her sister and the sister's daughter got into a verbal argument. She called 911 in order to get the sister to calm down. 2-5
A County Road 833 Guntown man said he put his county-issued trash can out by the road last Thursday. When he got home two days later, the can was severely damaged with maroon paint on pieces. There were also pieces of a maroon car next to it. 2-5
A County Road 178 Mooreville woman said an unknown black male was on her property knocking on the door at 5 p.m. Her husband asked him to leave and he did. When deputies arrived, the suspect had returned and was standing on the front porch. He was charged with disorderly conduct. 2-5
A County Road 2350 Baldwyn man said he and his girlfriend have been having issues. She agreed to leave but was looking for her cat. When she said her parents and a friend were coming, he did not know if it was a threat and called 911. 2-5
Two Mitchell Road women said a white female was knocking on apartment doors looking for a male suspect who they did not know. Deputies told the suspect to stop disturbing people. She went back to her apartment and the deputies left. 2-5
A County Road 47 Tupelo woman bought a 2000 Ford from a third party. The title is still in the name of the previous owner and the seller will not provide a bill of sale. The woman cannot update the tag or registration because of this. 2-5
A County Road 2296 Saltillo woman said a stranger pulled onto her property and got their vehicle stuck around 10 p.m. The man said he did not have a license, was lost and asked her not to call the police. He left ruts in her yard getting out. She called 911, fearing he was driving drunk. 2-5
Tupelo Police Department
Police and fire personnel were called around 6 a.m. to Interstate 22 about three-quarters of a mile from Exit 82 for a car with an Itawamba tag in the median on the cables. The car was unoccupied when first responders arrived. Because of the traffic distraction, officers had the car towed. 2-5
A Brighton Place man said someone stole his city-issued garbage can. 2-5
A man said he was driving down East Main Street near Highway 6 when a 2003 Lincoln pulled out of a tobacco shop, crossed three lanes of traffic and hit his car in the outside eastbound lane. The damage was to both driver's side doors and the rear fender. 2-5
A man said while he was inside the North Gloster Walmart, someone hit his parked 2009 GMC truck, damaging the right rear. 2-5
An officer patrolling Haven Acres spotted a car without a tag on Beasley Drive. After the officer turned on the lights and siren, the car continued at 30 mph before stopping at a house in the 2800 block. There was an open beer in the car. The 34-year-old man was charged with fleeing an officer and open container. 2-5
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.