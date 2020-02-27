The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A woman was leaving work and saw a white couple fighting in front of 115 Shop Drive. The altercation seemed to be violent and the man seemed to have a weapon in his hand. 2-26
A County Road 41 Tupelo man said an acquaintance was backing out of his driveway and hit his 2007 Honda Accord. The acquaintance never mentioned it. He only discovered it when reviewing his security camera. The passenger side door, fender and front bumper were damaged. He said the suspect was arguing with the man’s daughter at the time and the collision appeared to be intentional. 2-26
A County Road 752 Palmetto woman said she and a 71-year-old male relative argue every day. She is tired of it and wishes to leave him alone. She called a ride and said she was not returning. 2-27
A Highway 178 Mooreville woman said someone has used her name, Social Security number, address and other information to obtain multiple credit cards. She thinks her 27-year-old grandson is responsible for spending a total of more than $2,300 at various locations around the area. 2-26
A County Road 2432 Guntown man said his son noticed someone had entered a shed and took a tool box. When the man went to check a week later, the padlock was unlocked. A two-piece roller toolbox was stolen, along with a circular saw, an angle grinder and assorted hand tools. 2-26
Tupelo Police Department
A Lawndale Drive woman said she had a concrete slab poured last week and two people wrote their names in the wet concrete. She was going to get a quote to fix the damage and bring that back to the police department. 2-26
A couple said while they were at the East Main Sprint Mart, a man threw a brick and broke the windshield of their truck. The woman said a passenger in the truck owes the suspect money, which is possibly why the suspect threw the brick. She said the estimate for replacing the windshield was $230. 2-26
A South Gloster Street liquor store owner said a black couple entered and stole several bottles of liquor. A check of supplies revealed that 10 bottles were taken within a 20 minute span around 4 p.m. The cashier did not notice the man taking bottle after bottle outside, but the owner spotted it on security camera. The suspects drove away in a red Ford Fusion with more than $400 in merchandise. The owner called back around 9 p.m. that the couple was back again. The man tried to run but dropped a $24 bottle of liquor in the parking lot. The female was still in the car and arrested on unrelated charges. 2-26
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.