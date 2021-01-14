The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
A County Road 503 Guntown woman got a letter showing she had a Chase Bank credit card with a balance of $38.19. She said she never applied for a card from Chase Bank.
A Village Trail Saltillo woman received a Chase Bank card in the mail. She did not open the account or activate the card. Days later, she got a letter stating she needed to call a number or the account would be closed. She called the number, and the person started asking a lot of questions that made her nervous, so she hung up.
A man recently moved into a Katie Anna apartment. He made sure the front and back doors were locked and dead bolted before he left for work. When he got home, the doors were still locked but someone had been inside and stolen a shotgun, a rifle, two handguns and a PlayStation 4. He said the only people with keys are him, his girlfriend and the maintenance man.
Tupelo Police Department
A Feemster Lake Road man called police to find out why there was a hold on his vehicle. Police told him it was involved in a hit and run. He said he dropped a pack of cigarettes in the floorboard and ran into the ditch when he reached to pick them up. He went to get help, and when he returned, his work truck was gone. He said he didn’t know he hit a mailbox. The night before, a Feemster Lake Road resident heard a loud noise around 8:30 p.m. There was a Toyota Tacoma in the ditch and the mailbox had been destroyed. A witness reported seeing someone walking away carrying what they believed to be bottles of alcohol.
A Pegram Drive business said a white male in a bulky coat was spinning around in circles in the parking lot like he was on drugs. The man refused to tell police his name, but he was wearing a medical bracelet from the hospital. When the officer addressed him by that name, the suspect said he was someone else. He was arrested for disorderly conduct and false information.
A Community Bank employee said a regular bank customer pulled up to the ATM at the North Gloster branch. When it did not work, he backed up, hitting the ATM. He then pulled into the first drive-thru lane where he told the teller he was OK and drove away. The bank knew the man, and the security camera got a tag number. An officer went to the man’s house and got his personal and insurance information to complete the report.
A Hibner Street woman said her boyfriend physically assaulted her while she was in the bedroom. She said he hit her in the face three times with a closed fist. She ran to a neighbor’s house and called 911.
