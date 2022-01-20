Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Lauren Stewart, 32, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, two counts of child abuse.
Jeffery Davis Williams, 46, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1948 Tupelo man said his wife ordered some shoes online. He got an email about the order and opened a link that said it was delivered. When he tried to go to PayPal, he was put in touch with a man who directed him to download the Cash app and to put $300 on it. He put the money on the account and sent the suspect photos of his driver's license and credit card. The suspect got mad when the man refused to put any more money on the app. He told the suspect to put the money back on his credit card and hung up. The card has yet to be credited.
A Highway 178 Mooreville woman said her security system alerted her of a trespasser around 10:30 a.m. The video showed a white male walking in her backyard. Deputies responded and found no one at the residence. The officer later spotted a white male walking along the highway. The 34-year-old man said he was checking on a dog in the backyard. He was advised to not return to the property,
A County Road 878 Plantersville woman said there has been a dark blue Chevy HHR parked at a County Road 870 residence for a while, and she fears it might be stolen.
A Gardenview Drive Saltillo woman said her 43-year-old daughter came over asking for money. After she told the daughter she couldn't have any money, the daughter grabbed the woman's purse off her bed and left. The purse contained her wallet, $60 cash and her driver's license.
A Highway 371 Mantachie business reported that someone cut the muffler and catalytic converter off a company truck during the night.
A County Road 821 Saltillo woman said her debit card has been missing for a while and the bank would not give her any information about charges. She finally learned that three transactions had been made for more than $825. One was a $300 Cash app transfer to a male acquaintance who has stolen her debit card in the past.
A County Road 1438 Tupelo woman said there have been suspicious people lurking around the apartments. When she returned home, there was damage to the front door. There was a dent about 6 inches above the deadbolt plate, but no damage to the frame.
A Sweetwater Lane Saltillo man noticed a white male in a white car partially parked in his driveway around 11 p.m. The driver said he was not lost, not drunk and didn't need any help. When he left to go pick up his daughter, the suspect drove away as well. When he returned home, he spotted the car parked at a house a few streets over.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Jan. 19.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.