The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
Employees of Brown’s Grocery on Highway 371 said a white female, who was possibly under the influence, stuck two candy bars in her pocket and left without paying.
A manager at General Atomics called 911 about having a deputy remove several cats that are “causing property damage to one of the buildings.” Since there is no county stray ordinance, the man was told to call the Humane Society.
A County Road 45 woman said someone used a knife to pry open her child’s bedroom window and once inside, stole two laptops, an iPhone, two hoverboards and a PlayStation 4 console. She thought the kids had misplaced the items until she found the knife left in the window.
A County Road 154 Shannon man checked his credit report and found a $25 charge that had been turned over for collection. He did not know who opened the account or what institution it was through. He said he would investigate it further.
A 47-year-old County Road 931 Saltillo woman said she was letting a 22-year-old male acquaintance stay with her for about a week. She left for an errand. When she returned 90 minutes later, the male and her 2006 BMW were both gone. She contacted the man's probation officer and learned he was at an Aberdeen address.
A Belden man was at a relative's County Road 1178 Mooreville house when someone driving a black, four-door Chevy Z71 pickup stopped at the end of the driveway and dropped off a pit bull. When the man walked toward them, the truck sped away.
A Cedar Lane Tupelo man said there was a strange truck with a large trailer parked behind his house blocking the road and his driveway. A deputy contacted the two men with the truck. They said they were hired to transport a Honda Fit from Mississippi to New York. The car was around the corner but they didn't think they could get the trailer down that road. They loaded the car and left.
Tupelo Police Department
A Lawndale Avenue woman called back to say she had located her missing garbage can.
A Tupelo High School administrator reported that 63 Chromebooks were missing or had not been returned. The laptop computers were issued to students and had a total value of $19,778.
An Ida Street store reported a man was panhandling and acting aggressively toward customers around 11:30 a.m. The clerk said a Black male was walking in and out of the store, yelling at customers and begging for money. The suspect was unsteady on his feet and smelled of alcohol. He was carrying a half-empty half-pint of vodka. The 70-year-old suspect was charged with public intoxication and open container.
An officer stopped a pickup around 5:30 p.m. at Clayton and Blair for driving on the wrong side of the road. The driver smelled of alcohol and admitted he had been drinking. There were several open cans of Budweiser in the truck. The male driver was charged with driving under the influence.
An Allen Street woman reported her city-issued garbage can was missing and had not been seen in more than a week. She needed a police report in order to get a replacement.
A woman said she was driving through the South Gloster Walmart parking lot behind the fuel station when another vehicle drove into her lane. She swerved to avoid hitting the car and hit a light pole instead. The pole was not damaged, but the 2013 Volkswagen Passat suffered damage to the left front bumper, had a flat tire, and could not be driven.
