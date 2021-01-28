The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A man said he rented a track hoe for a construction job. While it was parked at a County Road 261 Palmetto job site, someone hit the piece of equipment, damaging the right side.
A County Road 2500 Guntown man opened the door to take out the trash and a pit bull ran onto the porch. When he tried to shoo it away, the dog got aggressive.
A Katie Anna Lane man found a golden retriever puppy near his house. He wanted the dog to be picked up and re-homed.
A Birmingham Ridge Road woman said a vehicle pulled into her driveway around 6:45 p.m. A white female got out, walked around the residence, and then told the white male driving, "Nope, not here." She got back in the car, and the couple drove away.
A 27-year-old Devil's Backbone Saltillo woman said she had been assaulted by her previous boyfriend's mother. She said the intoxicated suspect showed up where she was last Monday. The suspect became mad when asked to leave. The suspect attempted to lock the woman out of the house. There was a physical altercation with punches thrown between the women before the suspect was finally forced outside.
A County Road 931 Tupelo woman said her driveway was in need of repair. She hired a man to repair the sunken spots and lay a gravel road from the house to the shop. She paid him $9,900 for the job, but he never finished the gravel road. A year later, the drive was sinking in spots again, even worse than before. He came back and said he could fix it with chip and tar and offered to do the work for free if she paid for the materials. She paid him another $5,000 and never heard from him again.
A West Point man got a call from his security company that the alarm was going off at his County Road 590 Shannon house. The man found a west side window and the back door open and a muddy footprint under the window in question. The alarm sensors noted the window was opened, someone walked down the hall and opened the back door. Nothing appears to be missing.
A County Road 45 Palmetto man said someone broke into his house through a back window and stole a PlayStation 4, Air Jordan shoes, and a purse containing several bank cards. A witness saw a Black male leaving the scene carrying items.
A Highway 6 Plantersville man got home and found a strange white Nissan Titan pickup parked in his shed. He had the truck towed.
A County Road 1019 Plantersville woman said a 43-year-old white male was walking up and down the road at 5 p.m. hollering and wanting to fight a neighbor. He walked into another neighbor's yard, kicked her trash can and attempted to pick a fight with her son by trying to hit him with a beer bottle. When the deputy arrived, the suspect was standing in the road drinking a beer. He was arrested, charged with public intoxication and carried to the county jail.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville man said he and his wife are separated and about to start divorce proceedings. She came to the house and caused a verbal altercation. He called 911 to have her removed, but she left before deputies arrived.
A County Road 122 Nettleton woman was told that a male acquaintance was at or in her house. She got home around 6 p.m. and noticed her 55-inch television was sitting on the floor near the door. She called his name, and he ran out the back door. He came back in the front door, grabbed some things and fled the scene. She said he stole two televisions, two cell phones, $1,000 in cash, two pairs of shoes and a bag full of her daughter's clothes.
Tupelo Police Department
A man and his son were cleaning up at his South Gloster business around 12:30 a.m. when they noticed a Black male digging through the dumpster out back. When they opened the back door, the suspect took off running east. The suspect returned around 2 a.m. When confronted a second time, the suspect tried to break the window on the man's vehicle, before running away.
The Motel 6 on East Main called police at 2:15 a.m. about an intoxicated guest who was being loud and keeping other guests from sleeping. The man, who admitted to drinking five beers, said he could hire a cab to take him somewhere else for the night. When the cab arrived, the man had no money. The 48-year-old white male was charged with public intoxication and carried to the jail.
A Stewart Drive woman said she got a letter from Chase Bank about a savings account opened in her name. They had been trying to contact her through an email which was not hers. She said she never applied for the account nor gave anyone to do so in her name.
A Beasley Drive woman said she found a canopy bed on Facebook Marketplace. She paid $120 for the bed through the Cash app and agreed to pick it up Jan. 23. When she was almost there, the seller texted that the bed was broken and she would have to refund the purchase price. Four days later, the woman still does not have her money refunded and the seller will no longer respond to calls or texts.
A Deer Park Road woman said a week ago she received a 1099 tax form from Chase Bank saying she received $200 from the bank. She said the form had her name, address and Social Security number. She said she has not had an account with Chase since 2017.
A Red Roof Inn employee said a Black male entered the lobby around midnight and used a counterfeit $100 to purchase candy. He received about $85 in change when he left. The fake bill was seized as evidence.
Police responded to ATC Fitness on Mall Drive where a woman said she and her boyfriend had an argument over a past due car payment. She was still visibly upset and yelling when officers arrived. A check revealed an outstanding warrant for contempt of court, so she was taken into custody.
A West Main Street woman said when she used her EBT card, it showed she had a $96 balance. She accidentally left the card at a friend's apartment but got it back. The next time she tried to use the card, she discovered $60 was missing.
A Wall's employee said a white female attempted to leave the store with a $9 pair of underwear concealed on her person. The 28-year-old suspect was detained for police, charged with shoplifting and carried to the county jail.
A Lone Star employee said a male customer had caused a disturbance inside the restaurant. When they asked the man to leave, he became physically violent toward her and customers. He broke the hinge on the front door as he stormed out of the business and continued his disturbance in the parking lot around 9:45 p.m. He fled the scene before police arrived but was later captured.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.