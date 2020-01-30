The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A 26-year-old Tupelo woman said her car broke down around 4 a.m. She got a ride from a man in a white truck, who took her to his County Road 600 house instead of where she needed to go. He started making threats to her, so she called 911.
A County Road 711 Verona man said there was a suspicious vehicle parked at an abandoned house next door before 8 a.m. Deputies spoke to the 51-year-old driver and charged him with driving under the influence.
A County Road 1498 Tupelo woman said a male acquaintance from Nettleton has been threatening her through social media messages. He is threatening to come to her house about a family dispute.
A County Road 1567 Mooreville man went to his shop for the first time in weeks and noticed a lot of his tools were missing. He could not find two cordless drills, a framing nail gun, a reciprocating saw, a cut-off tool, a ratchet and a grinder.
A Shannon woman said she was at an event at the South Wind banquet hall. When she got ready to leave, she saw damage to the left rear quarter panel, bumper and taillight of her 2018 Chevy Malibu.
A Tupelo woman was at work at a Saltillo factory when her iPhone 11 was lost or stolen. She walked around the plant looking for the phone but didn’t find it.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville woman moved from her home to a Tupelo retirement home. Her daughter hired someone known only as “Sally” to handle the estate sale. When she went to check on the house in early January, it had been ransacked. The washer and dryer, two refrigerators, two freezers, a king size bedroom suite, an antique hutch and desk, and some outdoor furniture was missing. What was left was torn up. A neighbor said the night after the estate sale (Dec. 31, 2019), two moving trucks pulled up and several people went into the house and loaded the trucks. The neighbor said Sally did not give receipts to anyone who came to the sale.
A County Road 931 Tupelo man said his debit card came up missing from his wallet at his residence recently. He said two men live there with him, and the ex-wife of one of the roommates has been there as well. He doesn't know who would have taken it. He added that the card had been used at one of the Tupelo Walmarts.
A Saltillo man said he was riding his bicycle down County Road 813 when three dogs started chasing him. He said this has been an ongoing issue for a few weeks.
A County Road 1498 Auburn man said he has had trouble with people trying to steal his two utility trailers. Around 6:30 p.m., he heard a vehicle pull into his drive. He went outside and saw a man in a 1980s model Chevy S-10. He went inside to get his gun. When he returned, the suspect had left.
Tupelo Police Department
A woman found an iPhone on the side of North Gloster near KFC. The battery was dead so she could not turn it on to see who it belonged to, so she dropped it off at the Tupelo Police Department.
An Enterprise Drive man said he believes the license plate on his work vehicle broke off somewhere on a job. He needed a police report to get a replacement tag.
A woman said she was northbound on Graham Drive when a white van came off the Highway 278 exit ramp and moved into her lane, striking her car. Her car suffered damage to the right front bumper and the the passenger door. She said the other driver did not stop.
A woman said she was in the Kohl's parking lot with her girlfriend, who was dropping off her child to the child's father. She said the man said to her, "If you come over here, I will break your (expletive) jaw." She said she felt threatened so she called 911.
Police were called to a Lee Drive motel around 6:15 p.m. for a suspicious female sitting in an SUV in the parking lot. Officers found a white female behind the wheel. There was an open can of Busch beer in the door and a Georgia Tech cup full of beer in the center console. The 55-year-old woman was charged with open container.
A South Gloster convenience store called police about a drunk man about to get behind the wheel. The man entered the store around 9 p.m. drinking a beer and wanted to stay in the store until he sobered up some. The man had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. He told the officer he had one beer and admitted he was only 19. He was charged with public intoxication and taken to jail.
