The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Birmingham Ridge Road man said a man with Old American Insurance came to his house because the man allegedly filled out a form saying he wanted more information. He never signed a form but there was a signature and his number on the form. He thought it might be a scam, but the salesman said he didn't buy anything. 1-15.
A man said he was at work at a County Road 931 Tupelo factory and kicked a clear container on the ground. It rattled and he saw a crystalline substance inside. Thinking it might be narcotics, he called 911 and turned it over to deputies. 1-15
A County Road 1389 Saltillo woman said her 22-year-old stepdaughter keeps driving past her house at night, stopping then spinning and squealing her tires. She said it is an ongoing problem. 1-15
A Shannon woman said her ex-boyfriend came over to her friend's County Road 183 Tupelo house uninvited. He grabbed a big wrench, then broke out the back glass and both passenger side windows of her 2011 Mazda 6. She said he has a history of domestic violence and was charged with aggravated domestic violence in Tupelo. 1-15.
A Mooreville One Stop employee said a white couple got into a verbal dispute in the parking lot. A deputy found them walking east on Highway 178. They said they were dating and just got into an argument, everything was fine. 1-15
A County Road 128 Shannon man said he has been having problems with his 38-year-old son, who lives next door on the same property. When the man looked in his shed, he noticed a generator and both hand and power saws were missing. 1-15
A Tombigbee State Park employee said a beagle showed up at the campground two days ago. He said the first day, the dog had a collar. When it returned the next day, the collar was missing. 1-15
A Shannon woman said she takes care of her mother at her mother's County Road 115 Shannon house. He brother also lives there. The intoxicated brother became agitated when she was leaving around 2 p.m. He hit her car several times with a long blade sharpener, puncturing the hood of her 2006 Suzuki several times. As she started to drive off, he hit the windshield, causing several longs cracks. 1-15
A County Road 1282 Mooreville man said he let a female acquaintance stay with him to help her out. When he woke up Jan. 13, she was gone and so was his wallet, which contained $1,800 in cash. When he contacted her, she said she did not take his belongings. 1-15
A County Road 331 Guntown woman said her ex-boyfriend came back and caused a disturbance. He left when she told him to leave. A neighbor called 911. 1-15
A Highway 371 Mooreville man said he found a clear crystalline substance in a clear bag on the floor inside his home. He felt it was drugs and belonged to his stepson. The stepson came back looking for his drugs, but left in a hurry when he learned "the law was coming." The drugs were disposed of down the drain of the kitchen sink. 1-15
Deputies responded to a County Road 1750 house at 12:30 a.m. for a call of multiple gunshots and a vehicle on fire. Responding deputies found a 1994 Chevy pickup on fire in the front yard. A white male was initially outside but when officers arrived, he ran in the house and then out the back door. He refused multiple orders to stop. He was later detained and charged with disorderly conduct. A neighbor called 911 when she heard a truck revving and multiple gunshots. The shots were loose ammunition inside the truck exploding. 1-16
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Jan. 15
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.