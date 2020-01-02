The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 931 Tupelo man said his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend started calling and texting him on Christmas Day. He asked them to stop, but it has continued. Even though they live in Lafayette County, they have been driving past his house.
A man said as he was leaving his mother's County Road 506 Shannon house, a male acquaintance on a dirt bike flipped him off. He said the 18-year-old male is "always trying to start trouble" due to a family feud.
A Birmingham Ridge woman said she was watching television around 10:30 p.m. when she heard gunshots in her backyard. While deputies were taking the report, a neighbor shot some fireworks. The woman said that was the sound she heard.
A Shannon man said a male acquaintance removed the registration sticker from his car tag while it was at a County Road 300 Shannon residence and placed it on another vehicle's license plate.
A County Road 300 Shannon man said his 32-year-old stepson removed the registration from the tag on his 2011 Ford Escape and placed the sticker on another vehicle.
A woman said she has been staying with a man in a camper beside a Skyline tire store. He was not feeling well and told her to leave. When she said she needed to get her belongings first, he picked her up and threw her out of the camper and into the wall of another building. She said he then locked the door behind her.
A County Road 885 Tupelo man said has was working at the house when a white female came out of the woods and onto the property around 7:15 p.m. She said she had been in a fight with her boyfriend and was trying to hide from him. She walked to the road where a car with a female driver was waiting. She got in the car and they drive away.
A West Garrison Drive woman said she and a man have lived together for the last two years. They got into a verbal altercation and she told him to get his stuff and get out. He got irate, so she locked him out. He forced the door open and continued the argument, which never got physical. When deputies arrived, he agreed to gather his stuff and leave without further incident.
A County Road 373 Shannon woman said she and her husband got into an argument over who she has been texting. When she tried to take their child and leave around 10:45 p.m., he refused to let her wake the child.
A County Road 2180 Saltillo woman said relatives came by to visit. When the aunt got ready to leave, she discovered someone had stolen her purse from the unlocked car. In addition to cash, two bottles of prescription medicine were stolen.
Tupelo Police Department
An officer responded to the 2000 block of North Gloster around 9:45 a.m. for a white male walking north in the middle of the road. The officer found the man who had glassy, dilated eyes and was saying bizarre things. He was charged with blocking a public road and public intoxication.
A North Gloster Dollar General employee said a white female in a camo jacket entered the store, concealed a $5 T-shirt in the coat pocket and left without paying. An officer found the woman, who admitted she was in Dollar General and thought about shoplifting a pair of leggings, but put them back because they wouldn't fit in her pocket.
A man said that while checking out at the West Main Walmart, he selected to get $100 back, but forgot to take the cash that was dispensed. When he returned to the register, the cash was gone.
A Maynard Drive man said two black males came to his door around 11 a.m. Dec. 26 asking if he needed any yard work done. He agreed to let them clean the front and back yards, dig a drainage ditch, cut hedges and remove stumps for $250. The men did not complete the jobs and demanded to be paid $575.
A Cliff Gookin Boulevard convenience store reported a man tried to purchase items with a counterfeit $10 bill. The man said he just got the bill as change when buying gas on Ida Street.
A man said he was stopped at the traffic light at the intersection of West Main and Thomas streets around 6:30 p.m. when a pickup rear-ended him. The other driver, an older white male who appeared to be intoxicated, got out and said they needed to pull into a nearby parking lot. The man pulled off the road but the driver of the truck headed west on Main.
A Richard Street man said a female acquaintance came inside his residence, picked up his cell phone worth $96 and left.
Police responded to a one car accident on northbound Highway 45 near Barnes Crossing at 3 a.m. The driver said he swerved to avoid debris crossing the median from a southbound accident. When he swerved, he hit the cables separating the oncoming lanes of traffic. The man smelled of alcohol but said he only had one drink. He failed the field sobriety test and was charged with driving under the influence. Another officer noted that the man's wreck happened at least 5 minutes before the southbound wreck.
Police found a car abandoned on Highway 45 near McCullough Boulevard. The car had front end damage from a previous wreck and the "left front tire was completely missing." Since the car was so close to a major intersection, police had it towed.
A North Gloster Dollar General employee said a black couple entered the store around 3:15 p.m. The man stole a 12-pack of Miller Lite beer and three packs of Gorilla Glue worth a total of $23.80. The woman concealed a three-pack of white Hanes T-shirts in her purse and walked out without paying for the $9.75 item. They drove away in an older model silver Buick.
A man stopped by the police department to file a report on stalking. He said he has been harassed and stalked for several weeks but was unable to provide the officer with any names, descriptions or vehicles. He said the suspects looked like ordinary people and they would take pictures of him and his white van without his consent.
A South Gloster Waffle House employee called police about an intoxicated man creating a disturbance at 1:45 a.m. The man admitted he had been drinking and was charged with public intoxication and disturbing a business.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.