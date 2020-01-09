The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Chesterville Road woman said she got into an argument with her boyfriend the previous night. He had been drinking and threatened to kill her, burn her house and "beat the windows out of her car." In the morning, she told him she wanted him gone. He said to get out of his face before he caves her face in. Her aunt took the man to the bus station to resolve the conflict.
A County Road 13 Tupelo man said his neighbor's dog attacked his dog last week, causing serious injuries. The dog attacked his dog again Wednesday morning.
A County Road 1261 Nettleton woman said her 53-year-old son and his 35-year-old girlfriend took her 2017 Nissan Versa to go to Shannon and did not return by the following afternoon. She later learned he was arrested for DUI in Pontotoc County and had her daughter go retrieve her car.
A Windmere Road Saltillo woman said a suspicious gray Chevrolet has been seen numerous times in the neighborhood. The white male followed a neighbor to the gym and then followed her back home.
A landlord said someone broke the window to one of her East Garrison rental units. The person then smeared paint on the flooring and walls of the house that was being remodeled. She has had problems in the past with kids trespassing.
A County Road 599 Saltillo woman said her 36-year-old son was yelling and throwing a fit because the television was not working properly. The son uses drugs "off and on" and had left before deputies arrived.
A Guntown man said he left his 1997 Chevy pickup at a County Road 417 Guntown address in December. When he went to check on it, someone had removed the toolbox from the bed. He thinks they might have messed with engine parts as well.
A Highway 371 Mooreville woman said her grandson asked if a male friend could spend the night and she agreed. The next day, she told the friend he needed to leave and he slammed the door and called her a b----. She told deputies she does not want the friend back at her house if he is going to be disrespectful.
Tupelo Police Department
A Barnes Street man said a female was at his house in mid-December. When he went to the bathroom, she stole a $100 bill from his pocket. When he confronted her, she asked why he was crying over a hundred. He blocked her number but she has been calling from other numbers. She has also told his family and friends that she has a compromising video of him.
A President Avenue woman said she applied for ADT Services. The installer came out in late October but didn't have all the items she was promised on the phone so she told him she did not want the services. She later learned she was billed for two months service and charged a $1,900 termination fee for a contract she said she did not sign.
A Lambard Street woman said she asked a man to leave her property but he refused, then went to hide in her shed. Police found the man hiding in the back yard, laying face down behind some trees. He was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
A McCullough Boulevard convenience store employee said he left his cell phone in the bathroom around 5:30 p.m. When he went back to get it, the phone was gone.
The Walgreen's Crosstown manager said around 8 p.m., a black male in a black hoodie and a female with long fake eyelashes left the store without paying for merchandise. He was unable to determine exactly what they stole from the security video.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.