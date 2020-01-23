The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 931 man said a mixed breed dog was hit by a passing car and ran under a nearby camper. 1-22
An employee at a Laney Road Shannon industry said her car was fine when she went on break. When she returned to the unlocked car at lunch, her iPhone 8 and $400 in cash was missing from her purse in the car. She doesn't know who is responsible but will watch the security video if human resources will approve it. 1-22
A County Road 1303 Guntown man said someone stole his county-issued garbage can. He thinks his neighbor's garbage can was stolen as well. 1-22
A County Road 2848 Guntown woman said the neighbor to the east has been playing loud music all night long. Deputies told the woman Lee County does not have a noise ordinance. 1-22
Tupelo Police Department
After learning a wanted person was incarcerated in the Lee County Jail, Tupelo police went to the jail and served her with eight misdemeanor warrants.
A woman said a black female threw a soda can at her head while she was sitting in her car on the top level of the North Mississippi Medical Center parking garage. The suspect got into a blue Ford Edge and drove away. The victim had marks on her left ear and spilled soda down her back. A male witness saw the two women exchanging in a verbal dispute but did not see a can thrown. 1-22
A Scruggs Farm, Lawn & Garden employee said a man entered the store and attempted to shoplift $24.99 in merchandise. When confronted, he started to act aggressive and uncooperative. Several employees detained him for police, who charged him with shoplifting. 1-22
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.