The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 754 Tupelo man said he heard a fugitive was hiding out in an old doublewide trailer in the State Park Road area.
A County Road 1438 Tupelo woman said her daughter-in-law has been calling her trying to talk to the woman's son. The couple is still married but the son is staying with another woman. She has told the suspect numerous times to quit calling and to leave her out of the drama. The suspect continues to call and threaten to fight her.
A County Road 1820 Saltillo woman said her 31-year-old granddaughter came to her house and broke out the windows of her daughter's car. The deputy explained that the owner of the car, which is not running, would have to file the report.
A Blue Gill Lane Guntown woman said her husband has been calling her names and verbally abusing her. She thinks he has been slowly poisoning her by putting something into her food, drinks and/or shampoo. She added that she used methamphetamine in the last two days.
A County Road 373 Shannon woman went out to check her mail at 7:30 a.m. When she opened the mailbox, it appeared someone had set off fireworks in it.
A woman said she was recently kicked out of her girlfriend's County Road 1529 Baldwyn house. She wanted deputies to go with her while she collected her belongings.
A County Road 1503 Baldwyn man said a black Chevy S-10 with a rebel flag has been driving past his house and he thinks it is suspicious.
A 46-year-old County Road 1820 Saltillo man said he got into a verbal argument with a 19-year-old female relative and she said she was "going to mess him up." He wanted to know how he should defend himself. He can't be around firearms but knows the suspect has a gun.
A County Road 1569 Mooreville man said a white male in his mid-20s walked up to his residence trying to sell children's books. The suspect asked to come inside but the man's wife said No. He thought it strange someone selling door-to-door during a pandemic, much less requesting access to the home.
A Tupelo woman said her brother had been drinking and refused to go inside his East Garrison home to go to bed. She feared the deaf and mute man might be attacked if he stayed outside. When deputies arrived, the man agreed to go inside the house.
Tupelo Police Department
A Beasley Drive man said someone entered his unlocked vehicle and stole a Taurus 9mm pistol from the glove compartment.
A woman said while working at a North Green Street convenience store around 7:30 a.m., two women stole her wallet. When she talked to the suspects later in the day, both blamed the other for the theft. She got the wallet back later in the day, but her Social Security card, driver's license, EBT card and debit card were still missing. None of the items had been used yet.
A Meadow Lane Drive woman said her employer told her someone used her Social Security number to make a fraudulent claim for unemployment benefits.
A South Green Street woman said a friend has been staying with her. While they were out, the friend's husband came onto her property and took his wife's car. She said there are no trespassing signs and he was not allowed to be on the property.
A man said he was at the Tupelo Lee Humane Society Animal Shelter when someone hit his parked 2016 Chevy. There was damage to left rear door and the bumper.
A Milford Street woman said overnight, someone broke the right rear window of her 2002 Honda Civic. Nothing was missing from the car and she did not know who could be responsible.
A woman said she and her husband were driving down Highway 45 near Barnes Crossing when a white work truck lost several orange traffic cones from its bed. At least one cone hit the front of their vehicle, damaging the left headlight, fog light and the front bumper.
A Parc Monceau woman said someone stole military coins, hunting gear and a brown wallet from her garage on Monday, July 6.
A North Green Street woman returned from the store to discover someone had hit her car parked on the street. There was damage to the driver's door of her 2002 Chevy Malibu. Her son said a red Pontiac G6 hit her car and continued north on Green Street.
Police were called to the Salvation Army campus because a man who had been banned from the property had returned. The 43-year-old black man could not understand what was going on. Officials explained several times that he was no longer welcome and he could not return, ever. His property was brought outside and he was ordered to leave. He refused several orders to leave the premises and was arrested, charged with disorderly conduct, and taken to the county jail.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.