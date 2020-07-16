The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Sandpiper Cove Mooreville woman said her dog was barking at 7:30 a.m. She walked outside and saw a shirtless white male in jeans walking out of her backyard. When he saw her, he took off running and was long gone by the time a deputy arrived.
A County Road 600 Shannon man said he and another man have had several personal issues in the past. Today, the suspect showed up at his house around 10 a.m., knocked on his door and pointed a shotgun at him.
A Garrett Cove Saltillo man said he received an unemployment card in mid-June. He did not file for unemployment benefits. He called the state office and learned someone used his name and information and claimed they had been out of work since March. No funds were ever put on the card.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville woman said she received a credit report alert that she had a cellphone with AT&T, which she doesn't. She called AT&T and learned someone bought an iPhone 7 in her name in March 2019.
A County Road 2878 Baldwyn man was outside when two white females in their 50s pulled up in a Honda CRV. They asked if he wanted his home pressure washed. He said they appeared to be on drugs and didn't look like they were in the pressure washing business. He told them to get off his property. The women yelled at the man as they drove off.
A Mitchell Road woman said her wife came home drunk and started a verbal argument with her and the kids.
A County Road 931 Saltillo woman said she and her husband were working outside in the yard and had a few drinks. After they went inside, they got into a heated verbal argument. She said he started yelling loudly at her and the children. It went on for more than an hour before she called 911.
A County Road 1303 Guntown man said he lives with his 70-year-old mother and 92-year-old grandmother. He said someone converted an old store into a residence and they have been shooting weapons at all hours of the night and in unsafe directions. He said they are shooting across Highway 363 toward his home. He spoke with them two times but they continue to shoot toward his house.
A County Road 2346 Guntown man said his dog started barking around 2:30 a.m. He looked outside and saw a white male standing in the shadows by his truck. He went out the back door to catch the suspect, but they had already fled.
A County Road 1009 Tupelo woman said she got a call after 3:30 a.m. from a female acquaintance who said she was in a physical altercation with a man. Both the friend and the man were gone by the time deputies arrived.
Tupelo Police Department
An employee at a South Veterans business said the Glock 43 she kept in her desk is missing. She said a man came in about three weeks ago, noticed the gun and made a comment about it. No one else has had access to her office since then.
The Barnes Crossing Applebee's manager said a black female customer gave a counterfeit $100 to one of the waiters, who did not recognize it as fake. The deception was only realized when the manager checked the register.
A West Main Street business manager said he has been receiving threatening texts saying, "You know who this is. I better not catch you outside." He believes they are coming from a man he terminated a few weeks ago. He said he has also been receiving spoof phone calls where the caller hangs up as soon as he answers.
A South Eason convenience store clerk said a man was seen concealing a drink on his person then walking outside. An empty Muscle Milk bottle was later found outside. The man said he didn't know anything about the theft. The store didn't want to press charges but told the former customer he was no longer welcome at the store.
A man said he was driving on Highway 45 near McCullough Boulevard when the gravel truck in front of him blew a tire. A piece of the tire flew up and hit the windshield of the man's Chevy cargo van.
A North Gloster Walmart employee observed a female customer conceal about $30 worth of clothing and try to leave without paying. She was detained for police. The merchandise was recovered and she was issued a citation.
A Richmond Street woman said someone stole her city-issued garbage can from her front yard.
A Quail Creek Road man said he spent a couple of days at the hospital while his wife was having surgery. He used the public wifi there and is now getting calls from friends asking if he sent them emails asking for $100 for four Google Play cards. He said he did not. The emails were sent from an account with his name @sigcom.net, which is not his.
A patrolman was flagged down by a woman in the parking lot of the police department at 7:15 p.m. The woman said she was being harassed and followed by her boyfriend's child's mother. She made numerous turns but the suspect continued to follow her. She met her brother and the suspect continued to follow them through parking lots. The suspect even pulled into the parking lot at the police department with them, waiting several minutes before finally leaving.
A Garfield Street woman said someone in a white truck with a damaged side mirror opened his door, hitting the passenger side of her car. She could not describe the driver. Police photographed the scratch on her car.
A Boone Street man said he got home at 11:45 p.m. He left his SUV unlocked while he ran into use the bathroom and get something to drink. When he walked back outside minutes later, he saw a tall black male, dressed all in black standing in the driver's side door. The suspect ran north on Post Street, then headed west into the trees. Minutes later, he saw the suspect again. When he shouted at him, the suspect fled again. The man told police the suspect stole two of his driver's licenses, his Social Security card, a University of Alabama money clip and $120 in cash.
