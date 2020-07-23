The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1221 Guntown woman said a black male came to her house while she was away and told her son he needed money for food and gas and was willing to work. The suspect knew the family's names and lied, saying he had worked for the mother before. The son used a gas can to put some gas in the suspect's red Ford Taurus.
A Mantachie man said he and another man in a vehicle had a verbal altercation over a phone at a Highway 371 Mooreville location. During the altercation, the suspect drove off abruptly, causing the man to fall to the ground.
A County Road 1766 Tupelo woman said someone shot her pit bull in the mouth. A neighbor saw the dog running back from up the road, but she is unsure who night be responsible.
A County Road 115 Shannon man said a 57-year-old male acquaintance came to his house and damaged the window and driver's door of his van. He said the suspect, who blames him for something he did not do, also physically assaulted him.
A Mitchell Road man said he laid $120 down on a car while he tied his shoes. Two Black males walked up, took the money, then ran off somewhere in the apartment complex. He said the suspect who took the cash was 6'2" tall and wearing blue shorts.
Tupelo Police Department
The Academy Sports manager said a male and female walked around the store placing mostly Adidas apparel in their cart and headed to the door without paying. When employees tried to confront them. the couple pushed the cart outside. They loaded the more than $1,000 with of merchandise into a Ford pickup with an Ole Miss tag and drove away.
A woman said she was sitting in her car in the parking lot of a Monument Drive apartment complex talking with friends. She said a male acquaintance reached in through the open passenger window, stole her 9mm pistol and took off running.
After shopping at the Crosstown Kroger, a woman returned to her car and noticed pink spray paint on the driver's door. She didn't notice anyone near her car when she parked and did not know who would have done it.
The Hertz rental Car office at the airport said a man rented a Toyota Corolla on April 20 and was supposed to return it June 1. He has not returned the car, despite numerous calls and texts. The last contact they had with the man was on July 16. The suspect paid the deposit with a Mastercard. The bill is now more than $2,400.
A Trace View Lane woman said she agreed to sell a 2001 Dodge Dakota to a female fro $1,000. The female was to pay $200 down to get the keys and the truck. She would get the title when she paid the remaining $800. A month passed and the female never paid the other money. When confronted today, the suspect refused to pay the money or return the truck.
A woman said she left her car unlocked while she was shopping at the West Main Walmart. After she left the store, she realized someone had stolen her lime green and black 9mm pistol from the glove box.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.