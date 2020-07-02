The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
Deputies responded to County Road 506 in the Pontocola area. A woman tried to drive her 2019 Jeep Cherokee through high waters under the Natchez Trace Parkway bridge and "flooded it out." A man in a 1999 Dodge Caravan tried to pass and got stuck, as well.
An Airline Road Nettleton man said he let his brother borrow his 1999 Ford Mustang. The brother later called and said his girlfriend took the car without him knowing. The car was later found abandoned on County Road 598.
A Highway 6 Plantersville man said he was letting his girlfriend stay with him. He left to go to the store to get breakfast for both of them. When he returned, he noticed she left in his brother's car. When he checked further, he discovered she had stolen his .22-caliber Ruger pistol as well.
A 21-year-old Guntown man said he went to a County Road 41 Tupelo residence to see his children. While there, he got into a fight with his brother and his uncle. The man and his girlfriend were arrested and taken to jail. While they were incarcerated, a female suspect reportedly broke into the girlfriend's car and stole the man's cell phone. The driver's side windshield was also damaged.
A County Road 1954 Tupelo woman said two females showed up at her house yelling and screaming in the front yard. The suspects had a problem with the woman's daughter and wanted to fight her. The suspects left the scene without further incident.
A County Road 1069 Tupelo woman reported a suspicious white Dodge Dakota pickup parked at the end of the road. When the deputy arrived, the woman was in a verbal altercation with a male. In front of the deputy, the woman asked the man to leave, and he did.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville man said his shop alarm went off at 2 a.m. He was out of town, so he got his mother to check it out. She found four window panes had been broken but the door was still locked and it didn't appear that anyone had gotten inside the building. He didn't know who could have been responsible.
A deputy was called to the Pine Grove Church on County Road 506 Shannon for a civil matter. A 55-year-old woman said she was upset because it was the first of the month and her daughter would not give her her money.
A Drive 272 Shannon man said a male acquaintance texted him yesterday asking for the tire off his truck. (The friend had loaned the man a spare tire a week earlier after the man had a blowout.) The man asked if he could have it for one more day to move out. He said the suspect came to his residence and took the tire, rim, brake shoes and brake cylinder as well as the "small parts that go inside the cylinder." He said he texted the friend before calling 911 and the friend cursed him out.
Tupelo Police Department
A woman was driving along South Eason near the railroad tracks when she ran over a metal ramp in the roadway. She said it damaged the front of her vehicle and caused a leak.
A 1998 Mercury Marquis left Doe Run Road near the water tower and hit a power pole, knocking it over just after midnight. The fallen electrical lines caused a small fire. The car, which was registered to a Guntown man, was towed from the scene. Tombigbee Electric Power Association reconnected the power lines. A witness saw a male and female fleeing the scene on foot just after the wreck.
A Feemster Lake Road man said he let a friend borrow his car in February and the friend refuses to return it. Whenever he asks about the car, the friend threatens him.
A woman said she was inside the South Gloster Walgreen's getting pictures developed. When she came outside, her car had been keyed. She thinks it might have been a store employee in retaliation for her asking so many questions about the photo kiosk and her getting irritated with the employees.
A Ridgemoor Drive Belden woman said her employer told her someone had filed for unemployment benefits using her name. She said she did not file a claim and did not give anyone permission to use her name.
A McCullough Boulevard man said he let a female use his car Tuesday morning to take her girlfriend home. When she had not returned the 1996 Buick LeSabre by Wednesday evening, he called the police.
