Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Tommy Arnold, 39, no address listed, was arrested by the Baldwyn Police Department, possession of a weapon by a felon, no insurance.
Aubrey Coltharp, 35, of New Albany, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jayme Goff, 35, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a synthetic drug.
Reginald Jones, 30, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony shoplifting.
Clarence McCoy,. 47, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Antwan Patton, 35, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Seth Aaron Stanley, 33, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Patricia Woffard, 30, of Vardaman, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, aggravated assault, simple assault, malicious mischief.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A Mooreville business said an unknown male wearing all black clothing and red shoes tried to break into the coin machines at the car wash, air compressor and vacuum cleaner. The suspect also broke a window at the office and damaged all of the video cameras.
A man said he was driving down Highway 371 around 10:30 p.m. when his car ran out of gas. Since he was so close to home, he pulled the car off the side of the road and left it with the key in the ignition. When he returned at 7:15 the following morning, the 2007 Jeep Liberty was gone. The car was involved in a hit and run and Tupelo police had it towed.
A County Road 1149 Plantersville woman said there are two aggressive dogs roaming the neighborhood, chasing cars, biting tires and chasing people. She said the dog charged her today as she went to her mailbox.
A landlord said he was threatened and physically assaulted by a man who rents a trailer and who bought a car from him. The suspect makes partial payments on the car and was behind on the rent. The man went to the Dollar General where the suspect’s girlfriend works and she paid the rent. The suspect got mad that the man dunned his girlfriend. He slapped the man in the face and told him not to come back to the store trying to collect money.
A man said his car was parked outside Ashley Furniture in the Saltillo industrial park. Someone backed into his car, damaging the right front bumper.
A County Road 1325 Tupelo man has allowed a 33-year-old male acquaintance to live with him while the suspect works on the residence. He said the suspect has stolen multiple things from him. The latest thing to come up missing is his Ruger 9mm pistol.
A County Road 111 Shannon woman said a man has been driving a gold Chevy Tahoe at a high rate of speed and recklessly up and down her road. She attempted to flag the driver down. He did not slow and almost hit her.
A County Road 1057 Auburn woman heard noises that sounded like someone walking outside her house around 9 p.m. Deputies responded and found nothing out of the ordinary.
A Booneville woman said the father of her child has been stalking her. She said he pulled up behind her, passed her and then slammed on his brakes, causing her to wreck. She went to the Mooreville One Stop and was on the phone with 911 when he “got out acting crazy.”
A Birmingham Ridge Road man said an unknown female came onto his property around 11:30 p.m. and asked for a ride down the road. The woman told deputies that she was riding with a male friend when his vehicle ran out of gas. Since she had an injured foot, deputies took her home. The abandoned vehicle was in the roadway and was towed.
A State Park Road woman said that after midnight, a car pulled into her driveway and then pulled out. The car then pulled into the neighbor’s drive and turned off its lights. She thought it was suspicious and called 911.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Tupelo Police Department
A Popeye’s employee said a man came through the drive-thru with railing in the back of his pickup. The railing hit and damaged the drive-thru awning. The driver refused to give his name and information to the restaurant.
A Willie Moore Road property manager said a man was knocking on people’s doors at 8:30 a.m. and looking into parked cars.
A Chesterville Road woman said someone stole her city-issued garbage can.
A woman was traveling down Interstate 22 and passing a car in the left lane. Someone came up behind her and rode her bumper. When she was able to pull into the right lane, the other car pulled up beside her and the female driver flashed a firearm at her. The other car then pulled in front of her and slammed on the brakes. She said the other driver did the same thing with an 18-wheeler.
A man said he left his wallet on the deli counter inside the West Main Kroger. When he discovered the mistake and went back, the wallet was missing.
A Muffi Lane woman said someone stole her city-issued garbage can. She needed a police report to get a replacement.
A Scruggs employee said a woman tried to leave the store without paying for two $30 shirts. She was detained for police and cited for shoplifting.
A Holmes Street woman said a female acquaintance was threatening her via text message. She said her son dates the other woman’s daughter.
A Beasley Drive woman heard a loud noise around 11 p.m. When she checked, someone had broken a window on the south side of the house.
An East Drive Belden woman said while she was out of town, someone broke into her car and stole prescription medication and Fossil wallet that contained credit cards and $100 cash.
A Monument Drive woman said two people forced their way into her apartment after midnight and assaulted her. One hit her with a beer bottle. Sometime during the fight, they broke her phone so she couldn’t call 911.
A Tupelo Parks & Rec employee said someone vandalized the men’s and women’s bathrooms at the Eastwood Softball Complex on Veterans Boulevard.
A Crosstown Walgreen’s employee said a homeless man came in and took some candy off the shelf into the bathroom. Employees found the empty wrappers in the trash can. The man also drank a Powerade but left before police arrived. When he returned three hours later, police arrested him and charged him with shoplifting.
A Greenside Drive woman talked to a company through LinkedIn about doing a job involving some artwork. They sent her a $2,617.39 cashier’s check. She did not endorse or cash the check, thinking it was a scam.
A Feemster Lake Road woman and her husband got into an argument around midnight. When he walked outside, she locked him out. He got mad and kicked in the door, damaging the frame.