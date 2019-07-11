The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 251 Saltillo man said a brown and white dog came onto his property and acted aggressively when he tried to run it off. The dog had a collar but no name tag.
A Plantersville man said someone pried open the back door of his unoccupied house on State Park Road. Things had been moved around but he was not sure if anything was missing. He later went to a yard sale on Drive 1312 Mooreville and purchased things that came out of his State Park Road house.
A Baldwyn woman went to a County Road 783 Guntown house to get some of her belongings. She got most of her stuff, but some things were in a burn pile, including her wallet. She said her purse and two cell phones were missing. She thinks a female suspect burned her stuff.
A Euclatubba Road Saltillo woman reported her property was vandalized overnight. She thinks three young men rolled her yard, put dog feces in her boat, stole the windshield wipers and antenna from her son’s truck, broke two Adirondack chairs and took a portable LED light stand. After the report was made, she found the wipers and antenna in the yard.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since July 10.
