The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1562 Auburn man said several dogs came to his property and tried to bite his dogs through the fence. He said one dog belongs to a neighbor and the others are strays.
A Highway 178 Skyline man said his 36-year-old stepdaughter stole two flatscreen televisions, a diamond bracelet, a diamond ring, about $1,200 in window coverings (drapes and blinds) and about $250 in Euros.
A Drive 272 Shannon woman said her neighbor's pit bull came over and pinned her boxer/golden retriever on the ground and was growling at it. She said she ran outside and chased the dog away.
A Tupelo man said the tenant of a County Road 1465 Mooreville rental house had been evicted but refused to leave. He said the renter was possibly destroying the property as well.
A County Road 2432 Guntown man said a male acquaintance sent him several threatening text messages. He said this is an ongoing problem.
A County Road 1438 Tupelo man said there are people living under the bridge on County Road 1147 and it is making residents uncomfortable. Deputies saw no one in the area but found a tent and scattered trash.
A Mitchell Road woman said her ex-boyfriend is not welcome at her residence. He has been coming by the apartment and ringing the door bell late at night.
Tupelo Police Department
A West Main Street man said he and a friend got into an argument and now the friend wanted to fight and making online and verbal threats of violence.
A Barley Courts woman said the father of her child showed up at her apartment and started a verbal altercation. He pushed her down, breaking her "government-issued phone." She said she was not injured but wanted to pursue charges.
Officers at a safety checkpoint on Lawndale Drive at Ruffwood watched a white Honda stop short around midnight, turn around and flee north. Officers pursued the car, which turned right onto Nixon, then taking Fillmore to Rockerfeller. There, the driver jumped out of the still moving car and fled on foot, letting the car crash into a bush. Officers found the driver's cell phone and state ID card in the car.
A Smith Street man said he set his iPhone 7 on the ground while he was playing basketball at the park at the corner of Monument Drive and Ida Street. He said a male acquaintance took the phone and left.
A man said he was driving north on Highway 45 behind a dump truck hauling gravel. Around the Main Street exit, gravel fell out and hit his car, breaking the windshield in two places.
A Crosstown Walgreen's employee said a woman entered the store with two men were were getting medication. She picked up eye drops and Carmex and walked out without paying for the $31.94 in merchandise.
A James Drive man said someone stole his Ruger .380-caliber pistol. He remembers target shooting with it July 8 and thinks he left it in the car. When he went back and looked July 10, it was not in the car or in the house.
A South Canal Street woman told police she was hospitalized June 28 and placed in a coma for 12 days. When she came to, she learned her boyfriend had left, taking her purple and black SCCY 9mm pistol with him. When her daughter contacted the boyfriend, he said she could come to Florida and get it. Officers put the gun on the NCIC list as stolen.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.