The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 2254 Saltillo woman said someone stole $100 from her pack of cigarettes in her house. She said the only other person in the house was a female acquaintance she let come inside her home to use the rest room the night before.
A Northridge Drive Saltillo woman said she got an email from her employer asking her about her unemployment claim. She said she never filed for unemployment and doesn't know who used her name and information to do so. She was advised to contact the local unemployment office and the state Attorney General to further dispute the matter.
A Presley Drive woman said a big black dog keeps jumping her fence and scaring her. It eats the dog food on the back porch and attacks her dogs if they are out in the yard.
A Carr Vista Road Verona man reported a male driving a green motorcycle with a female passenger has been speeding up and down the street making loud noises late at night. He feared for the safety of the operator and the passenger.
A County Road 821 Saltillo woman said she saw a disturbance across the street between two people. It appeared a female was pushed into the ditch. Before deputies arrived, she saw someone leave the residence. Deputies could not find anyone at the house.
A County Road 1147 Tupelo man said he could hear several people yelling and flashlights shining under the bridge around 11:45 p.m. He said he just got out of the hospital and the commotion is keeping him awake. Deputies checked and found no one under the bridge.
Tupelo Police Department
A Shoe Carnival employee said a black male grabbed four pairs of shoes and concealed them in shopping bags he brought in. As he headed for the door, the employee tried to stop the man. He ran out the store, jumped in the front seat of a Kia Soul and drove away. The license plate came back to a 2007 white Dodge Nitro.
A Willie Moore Road woman said her city-issued garbage can was missing or stolen.
A man said he was mowing his yard and found a black Taurus 9mm pistol while mowing his yard. He called police, who discovered the gun was reported stolen.
An Enterprise care rental employee said they found a black Springfield .40-caliber handgun under the driver's seat of a car that had been returned. Following company policy, they called police and turned the weapon over. The business gave police the name and address of the person who rented the car in case they show up to claim their property.
A South Green Street woman said as she was pulling into her apartment complex parking lot, a man punched her left rear window, which was half-way down. The impact shattered the glass. She knew the suspect only by a first name and did not know why he would have damaged her car, unless he thought it was someone else's vehicle.
A South Eason Boulevard business reported that around 5:30 p.m., an unknown white couple threw rotten eggs at the building. Security cameras show the two in a white Chevy pickup enter the parking lot and hurl the eggs at the front of the building. They took photos of the damage, then cleaned the building before police arrived.
A North Gloster motel reported a white female refused to leave around 9 p.m. The woman, who smelled of alcohol, said she was invited to the motel by a guest but the hotel staff said she had to leave. After mumbling "unintelligibly" she proclaimed she was not a prostitute, she was invited there, so she was going back to the room. The situation unfolded in the parking lot in front of a dozen or so people. She was charged with public intoxication and taken to the county jail.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.